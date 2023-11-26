It took three days of truce in Gaza and three exchanges of hostages held by the Islamist militia Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails for a US citizen to appear on the list. According to the 17 names provided this Sunday by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this is four-year-old Abigail Edan.

“She is now safe in Israel,” said US President Joe Biden at around noon local time, promising that he will work to “get the truce extended” beyond Tuesday at 7:00. “We continue to press and hope that more Americans will also be released,” he added. “We will not stop working until all the hostages are returned to their loved ones. “This agreement has been the product of a lot of hard work and weeks of personal commitment from me and my team.” “I hope the truce is extended,” he said.

When asked by reporters, he also said he had no further information to share about the status of the rest of the American hostages held by Hamas. Nor, if they counted on them being included in the next prisoner exchanges. The truce that began on Friday expires, in principle, this Tuesday morning.

“We are committed to ensuring that this agreement is fully implemented, and we will work to extend it. For weeks, I have been advocating for a pause in the fighting for two purposes: to increase assistance reaching Gaza civilians in need and to facilitate the release of hostages. And we know that the innocent children of Gaza are also suffering a lot,” said Biden, who addressed the nation from Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, where his family has spent the Thanksgiving holidays every year for decades, which paralyzed the country last Thursday.

Edan, Biden said, was kidnapped from the Kfar Azzael kibbutz on October 7, the day of the surprise attack by Hamas on Israeli territory in which some 1,200 people died and which provoked an unprecedented offensive by the Israeli army in Gaza, which has already been It has claimed the lives of almost 15,000 Palestinians. “[La niña] “He saw how his mother was murdered,” the president said. “What has had to happen in these 50 days is unimaginable.” He also recalled that Edan, who has dual American and Israeli nationality, served four years during his captivity.

Biden indicated that he had plans to speak this Sunday with Prime Minister Netanyahu, to insist on his position. Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip today and stated that the war will resume after the truce “and until victory.” The American president reiterated his commitment to “the two-state solution.” “It is the only way to guarantee the long-term security of both Israelis and Palestinians. That they can live in equal conditions of freedom and dignity. “I will not give up working for that goal.”

The 17 released on Sunday are 13 Israelis and four foreigners. The group joined the 24 hostages released on Friday and the 17 on Saturday, a day in which the fragility of the agreement between Israel and Hamas was tested, which delayed the exchange of 13 Israelis and four Thais for 39 Palestinian prisoners ( 33 minors and six women). Hamas reported on Saturday afternoon that it was delaying the exchange because Israel was failing to comply with the agreement with “many violations” of the cessation of hostilities. Its armed wing, the Ezedín al Qassam Brigades, paralyzed the process in the afternoon. Finally, the agonizing tug-of-war was resolved at the end of the day.

