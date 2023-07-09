The president of the United States, Joe Biden, is trying to cool down Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO, as the government of Volodimir Zelensky claims and is supported by some partners in the Atlantic Alliance. In an interview broadcast this Sunday by CNN, Biden uses two types of arguments. On the one hand, compliance with the membership requirements. On the other, the opportunity for an entry that would imply, in fact, a kind of declaration of war on Russia. “I don’t think I’m ready to join NATO,” he has said.

Biden has explained that the entry of a country into the Alliance requires that it “meet all the requirements, from democratization to a whole series of other issues”, on which he has not extended. Admission into NATO requires the unanimous approval of its members, and that situation does not occur either: “I do not think there is unanimity on the convenience or not of incorporating Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the midst of a war ”, Biden has insisted.

The president of the United States has underlined the practical consequences that accession would entail. “For example, if we did, then, you know, and I mean it, we are determined to commit to every inch of territory that is NATO territory. It is a commitment that we have all made, come what may. If the war continues, then we are all at war. We are at war with Russia, if that were the case, ”he explained.

The military organization extended a preliminary invitation to join Ukraine, along with Georgia, at the 2008 Bucharest summit, but since then little had moved until the Russian invasion. Now, it has been agreed to elevate the diplomatic relationship with Ukraine, transforming the NATO-Ukraine Commission into a NATO-Ukraine Council, with more power of representation and which will allow the Kiev government to sit alongside the allies on equal terms on many issues.

In terms of defense, the United States is currently in favor of offering military support and assistance, but without assuming a commitment to mutual defense such as that implied by belonging to NATO. The idea is that it defends itself with that support, as Israel does. “I think we have to chart a rational path for Ukraine to qualify for NATO membership,” she said.

cluster bombs

Within the multimillion-dollar and massive military aid that the United States and its allies have been providing to Ukraine, the latest and controversial chapter has been the decision to deliver hundreds of thousands of the harmful cluster bombs, especially dangerous for the civilian population, in particular children, even many years after the conflict.

“It has been a very difficult decision on my part. And, by the way, I talked about it with our allies, I talked about it with our friends in the Capitol,” Biden said, in the interview, broadcast this Sunday, but which was recorded on Friday, the same day as the announcement.

“This is a munitions-related war. And they are running out of ammunition, and we are short of it, ”explains Biden. “And so, what I ultimately did, I took the Defense Department’s recommendation of, not permanently, but allow in this transition period, while we get more weapons, these projectiles, to the Ukrainians.”

“They are trying to get through those trenches and stop the advance of those tanks. But it hasn’t been an easy decision,” Biden said. Most NATO allies are signatories to a convention banning the use of cluster munitions. Many have expressed their opposition to using them and some their open rejection of the United States giving them up for this war. “We are not signatories to that agreement, but I had a hard time convincing myself to do it,” Biden admitted.

“But the main thing is that either they have the weapons to stop the Russians now, to prevent them from stopping the Ukrainian offensive through these areas, or they don’t. And I think they need them.”

Biden has also referred to the relationship with China, a country he sees as a rival superpower trying to displace the economic and military dominance of the United States. But he has affirmed that he believes that there may be a cooperative relationship between the two countries.

“I think there is a way to resolve, to establish a working relationship with China that benefits them and us,” he said. The US president points out that he warned Xi Jinping after China and Russia strengthened ties and introduced a new relationship. “I told him: ‘This is not a threat. It is an observation’. I told him: ‘Since Russia entered Ukraine, 600 American companies have withdrawn from Russia. And you have told me that your economy depends on investments from Europe and the United States. And be careful. Be careful”. Biden added that Xi did not argue with him and noted that China “has not gone all-in on Russia.”

