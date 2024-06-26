According to the criteria of

As indicated Forbes, Biden’s fortune has stagnated at US$10,000,000 -which means more than two thirds of its total power- due to the underlying problems that the country is going through and that prevent citizens from perceiving themselves as richer after the significant increase in the stock market, for which the president himself is currently blamed.

At the moment, Biden receives about US$400,000 a year as salarywhich are immobilized but, in some way, well used: the Democrat’s fortune consists of the real estate deals that he did throughout his life acquiring properties, as well as the income he had when Barack Obama left the White House, which They were neither more nor less than US$11,100,000 in 2017..

That moment was a before and after in Biden’s economic lifewho, precisely, can take advantage of a similar milestone again in a few months: in case he has to leave the White House at the end of the year after the presidential elections, You can expect to earn a similar fortune which he obtained seven years ago, before Trump took power.

The Biden family was characterized by living off multimillion-dollar businesses Photo:Getty Images Share

The big real estate deal that made Joe Biden rich in the United States

Throughout his adult life, Joe Biden always saw buying different houses or mansions as a great investment while the opportunity to do so was presented to him, thinking of obtaining greater economic returns in the future, which he ended up achieving in a great way.

In any case, although he knew how to have more, Biden currently owns two houses which have stagnant valuewhich resulted in his economy also remaining static: he has a mansion in Wilmington and a 1,463-square-meter summer residence in Rehoboth Beach, as detailed Forbes.

Although he managed to increase these homes by US$1,800,000 since he bought them in 2017 after winning that fortune, now their prices are static approximately twelve months ago, affecting the president’s business in the objective of selling them for an amount significantly higher than what he paid for them at the time, which was US$4,500,000.