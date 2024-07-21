Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/21/2024 – 18:19

With the withdrawal of the current occupant of the White House, the process of choosing the Democratic candidate becomes an open convention. After weeks of responding to criticism and saying he was not too old for a possible second term in the White House, President Joe Biden gave in to pressure on Sunday (21/07) and announced that he will not run again.

A growing number of Democrats and supporters have called for him to step down after his poor performance in the first debate against Republican candidate Donald Trump on June 27.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president,” Biden said in a post Sunday. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interests of my party and my country that I step aside.”

That means Democrats will need to find a new presidential candidate, just under four months before the November 5 election. But how will that work?

What would normally happen at the Democratic Convention?

Throughout the year, voters across the country have participated in primaries, the process by which Democrats and Republicans in each state elect who they want to represent their party on November 5. The person who gets the most votes in each state wins that state’s delegates. The number of delegates a state gets depends on its population size — winning California means more delegates than winning Vermont, for example.

At the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in August, Democratic delegates will gather and vote on a presidential candidate. In the primaries, Biden won the vast majority of delegates—nearly 3,900, with only about 30 remaining unpledged or going to primary candidates who had no chance. Under Democratic Party bylaws, those 3,900 delegates would normally be required to vote for Biden.

In recent days, many of those bound delegates had already been indicating that their support for Biden was wavering. Now that the president has dropped out of the race, all of the delegates he had already won are free to vote for whomever they want in what is called an open convention.

What happens at an open convention?

Ahead of the August 19-22 Chicago event, Democratic leaders will be trying to find a candidate they believe can unite the party. The goal is to pick a candidate who will appeal to voters across the broad ideological spectrum that Democrats embrace. Only if the Democratic candidate can get enough Americans excited to get out and vote will the party have a chance of defeating Trump.

The leadership-approved candidate and his or her running mate will compete for delegate votes in Chicago in August, but anyone else can do so as well—that’s the essence of an open convention. If someone thinks they’ll make a better president than the person chosen by the leadership, they can try to win delegates as well. All anyone who wants to run has to do is collect the signatures of 600 delegates.

While Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris, is a likely candidate to be the new presidential candidate, she does not automatically take Biden’s place in the presidential race simply because she is his vice president. When a president becomes incapacitated while in office, the vice president takes over. But the same does not apply if the incumbent president withdraws from the race for the White House.

Back to the convention: There are 3,933 delegates, according to Ballotpedia, an encyclopedia of U.S. politics. They all vote in a first-round election. If a candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, he or she will be the Democrats’ new pick to face the Republican challenger in the general election on November 5.

What is a brokered convention?

If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote in the first round, the event becomes what is known as a brokered convention. At this point, Democratic leadership, powerful party figures and potential candidates themselves will approach delegates in an attempt to win them over. New alliances may form, for example, when one candidate tries to convince a rival to become his running mate instead of running against him.

To give you an idea of ​​what this is like: TV shows like The West Wing and House of Cards have episodes that depict the behind-the-scenes drama that goes on at these conventions. In fact, the last time the Democrats had a brokered convention was in 1952.

There will be new votes, and a group that was not allowed to participate in the first round will also be able to vote: the superdelegates, or unpledged delegates.

According to Ballotpedia, there are 739 of them, and as the name suggests, they are not tied to any candidate during the primary process. Instead, they are elected members of the Democratic National Committee (the party leadership), members of Congress, governors, and prominent party leaders. Since they are never tied to a candidate, they can vote for whoever they want.

Voting will continue until a candidate secures more than 50% of all delegate votes, regardless of how many rounds are needed. At the end of the vote, the name of who will replace Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate in the 2024 election will be known.