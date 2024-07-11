Framed on a wall in my office is a copy of my first opinion column, published by The Dallas Morning News on October 11, 1987. Until then, I had been a wire service reporter and editor in Washington, D.C., and before that, a sportswriter in Boston, but I had never written an opinion piece.

When I had the chance offered by Morning NewsI broached a subject that had piqued my curiosity: a senator from Delaware who was running for president had blatantly stolen a speech from a leader of the Welsh Labor Party in the United Kingdom and, when caught, paid the price by humiliatingly withdrawing from the 1988 presidential race.

The Welsh politician was Neil Kinnock, and I, aged 27, simply used the uproar over the plagiarised speech as an excuse to praise him for daring to tell Labour that “socialism had become old-fashioned”, as I put it. The Democrats should be stealing that speech, I wrote.

The senator from Delaware was President Joe Biden. In the 37 years since my column was published, I have watched him lie and lie again, sometimes about small things, sometimes about bigger things, but always with impunity.

The media is as guilty as Biden for his habitual dishonesty because, instead of confronting him, they have covered up his lies.

Even on the rare occasions when the mainstream media has acknowledged that Biden is a fabulist, they have made excuses for him. New York Timesfor example, gave him the slip in 2022, stating that “President Biden has failed to shake the habit of embellishing narratives to create a political identity.”

It’s not that he’s lying, mind you. Biden is just embellishing reality.

At times, Biden’s fabrications were so bizarre that they made you wonder if he was okay, even before he began to show signs of senility. One example is Biden’s insistence that his “Uncle Bosie” was eaten by cannibals in Papua New Guinea during World War II. The Department of Defense was forced to release a declaration that Ambrose J. Finnegan was considered missing when his plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean.

Biden too lied about graduating in the top half of his law school class, having his house “burn down with my wife in it,” growing up in the Puerto Rican community, and to have been a driver of “an 18-wheeler,” to name just a handful of lies that reveal a bizarre distance from reality.

He also routinely lies about former President Donald Trump leaving behind a 9% inflation rate. Inflation was 1.4% in January 2021.

Other times, however, Biden’s mendacity betrays a level of pity that makes you want to look away. A case in point is when he told the mothers of the 13 soldiers killed in Afghanistan due to its ill-conceived withdrawal in 2021 that he could feel their pain because their son, Beau Biden, had also died in the war.

It wasn’t the first time. Joe Biden has a history of saying that Beau Biden “lost his life in Iraq.” Beau Biden tragically died at age 46 in 2015 from cancer at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

“We lost our son too and we brought him home in a flag-draped casket,” Biden told Cheryl Rex. Rex later complained: “My heart started beating faster and I started shaking, knowing that their son died of cancer and they were able to be by his side.”

The context was Joe Biden’s stubborn insistence at the time that he was not to blame for the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. He was callously using his family’s tragedy to buy sympathy. As Bill McGurn pointed out in The Wall Street Journal: “Mr. Biden is not the father of a fallen officer and should stop pretending to be one on TV.”

This long history of deceit was on display in the June 27 debate with Trump, when he again lied about many things, including not having any military deaths during his term.

“I am the only president this century who has not, in this decade, had troops dying anywhere in the world,” said Bidenignoring the 13 killed during their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden also claimed that Trump left him with a 15 percent unemployment rate; that his candidacy was endorsed by the U.S. Border Patrol; and that Trump told people to inject themselves with bleach during the COVID-19 pandemic. All of these things were lies.

Incongruously, post-debate Joe Biden is making truth his banner against his display of precipitous cognitive degeneration. No, he doesn’t debate as well as he used to, he spat angrily at a rally, but “I know what I know. I know how to tell the truth.”

And the media is there for him, regurgitating the latest White House talking points. Biden may be mentally incapacitated, but he is a truth-teller, unlike Trump, they claim.

“The former president got away with a whirlwind of lies,” he wrote a senior reporter for CNN. This phrase is gaining mentions on Google.

All this to say: My first column has aged well.

Mike Gonzalez is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation’s Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy.

©2024 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. Original in English: Joe Biden Has Always Been a Liar