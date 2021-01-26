The White House notified the press about the telephone conversation between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, January 26. It is the first contact of the leaders since Biden was elected and the topics passed through Ukraine, the arrest of Alexei Navalny, nuclear proliferation and allegations of intervention in the US elections.

Joe Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The news was confirmed by the spokeswoman for the United States Government, Jen Psaki, from the press office of the White House in Washington.

During the call, the US president marked the beginning of a relationship that will change the approach of the previous administration, towards more frontal exchanges on international politics, but also with regard to allegations of Russian intervention in the US elections.

Psaki said Biden expressed concern about Russian activities, including the recent arrest of Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny, who was detained as soon as he arrived in Moscow from Germany, where he recovered from poisoning with the nerve agent Novichok. Attack suffered on August 20 and for which he blamed Putin.

Alexei Navalny is arrested upon arrival from Germany, where he was recovering from a poisoning attack Alexander NEMENOV AFP / File

On the other hand, a statement was issued highlighting that the two leaders agreed to urgently advance the extension of the New START arms control treaty between the United States and Russia.

The goal is to have the document ready on February 5, the day that the current pact, designed for arms control, expires, limiting the United States and Russia to deploy a maximum of 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads each.

Ukraine’s sovereignty is back on the table

Biden also took up the position on Ukrainian sovereignty as well. When Barack Obama was president, two terms ago, in 2013 he condemned the annexation of the Crimean peninsula by Moscow, which armed pro-Russian citizens and claimed control of the area because of its historical relationship with Russia.

Russian soldiers patrol the area surrounding the Ukrainian military unit in Perevalnoye, on the outskirts of Simferopol, on March 20, 2014. Kiev will never recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea and will fight for the “liberation” of the strategic peninsula of the Black Sea, said Ukraine’s parliament in a resolution passed on March 20. © AFP / Filippo MONTEFORTE

In 2014, war came in the Donbass and Donetsk regions that declared independent republics and local government headquarters were taken over. The United States was then part of a negotiation baptized as the Geneva Pact, demanding the disarmament and the return of the institutions to the central government of the then president Petro Poroshenko.

But in the last four years, Donald Trump has put the issue aside in a display of his elusive relationship with Putin, despite thousands of deaths and more than a million displaced who had to flee to other parts of the country or abroad. Ukraine.

Now that a Democrat is back in the Oval Office, and also remembering that Joe Biden was Obama’s vice president, the Ukrainian conflict is back on the agenda.

Biden also raised interference in the 2020 presidential election, and an alleged massive cyber attack on software company Solar Winds, attributed to Moscow.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 16: Former Secretary of State and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton delivers remarks while being honored during the Children’s Defense Fund’s Beat the Odds celebration at the Newseum on November 16, 2016 in Washington, DC. This was the first time that Clinton spoke in public since granting the presidential race to Republican Donald Trump. © Getty Images via AFP

Finally, the leaders spoke of reports denouncing the offering of rewards by Russians to Taliban insurgents for killing US troops in Afghanistan.

Biden spoke to NATO about “strengthening transatlantic security”

The Europe-United States relationship is going through a tense moment, a legacy of the mandate of Donald Trump who once threatened to leave the transatlantic alliance. Joe Biden wants to remedy that relationship and that is why he also spoke by phone with the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, and assured him that Washington will respect the mutual defense pact of the treaty with the organization.

“President Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to collective defense under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty and underscored its commitment to strengthening transatlantic security,” said a statement from the White House.

The day before, President Biden spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

With Reuters