The President of the United States, Joe Biden, called the country Cambodia Colombia this Saturday (12.Nov.2022). The mistake was made during a conversation with leaders of the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) bloc in Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital.

🇧🇷I want to thank the Prime Minister for his leadership of Colombia as President of ASEAN“, Biden said. The country’s prime minister, Hun Sen, was responsible for coordinating the meeting.

Watch (28s)🇧🇷

Asean is an economic bloc made up of Brunei, Cambodia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam. Another 3 countries are part of the group as observers: Papua New Guinea and East Timor.

This is not the first time Biden has confused countries in official speeches. On March 2, 2022, the US president called Ukrainians “iranians” during the 1st State of the Union address.

🇧🇷Putin may surround Kiev with tanks, but he will never win the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden said at the time.

Watch (27s)🇧🇷

Republicans have used the president’s blunders since the beginning of his term to criticize him. On social media, opponents have made posts over the last 2 years mocking Biden’s mistakes in speeches and even falls in public places.

