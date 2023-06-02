The president of United States, Joe Biden80, tripped and fell to the ground Thursday during the cadet graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

The president, the first octogenarian in the US Presidency, traveled this Thursday from Washington DC to Falcon Stadium in Colorado for the graduation ceremony.

After giving a speech and delivering the last diploma to the cadets, he turned to sit down, but apparently tripped over a sandbag and fell to his knees collapsing to one side.

Then the president, who was wearing a cap, tried to get up on his own, but had to be helped by an officer and two members of the US Secret Service.

At the moment it is unknown if the fall has caused any injury to the US president, although after standing up and pointing to the supposed bag with which he tripped, he remained standing for a few minutes until the ceremony ended.

It is not the first time that Biden, who is running for re-election in the 2024 elections, has fallen in public.

In March 2021, months after becoming President, he tripped three times until he fell while climbing the stairs of the presidential plane, Air Force One, which was taking him to visit the city of Atlanta.

In June 2022, he fell to the ground during a bike ride near the beach in Delaware, where he was spending the weekend with his wife, Jill Biden.

The president lost his balance as he stopped to greet several neighbors, but members of the Secret Service quickly helped him to his feet.

EFE