Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in the Senate Thursday to cast her runoff vote. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

The United States Senate lives intense days, of frantic negotiations adorned by those archaic rules that feed the legend of the House, while it prepares to approve a great stimulus package to an economy hit by the coronavirus. This is President Biden’s number one legislative priority. A disbursement of 1.9 trillion dollars, with items to accelerate vaccination, a new round of checks to citizens, aid for the unemployed, as well as investments in infrastructure. The foreseeable approval of the text, without Republican support, would be Biden’s first great victory and, at the same time, a sign of the difficulties he will have to carry out his agenda.

This Friday promises to be another marathon day in the upper house, in the process of approval of the great stimulus package for the economy, worth 1.9 trillion dollars. The tortuous processing of what constitutes Joe Biden’s first major legislative initiative leaves at least three clues about what awaits the president to carry out his reformist agenda, as long as these fragile Democratic majorities remain in both houses of the Capitol. The first is that, no matter how much legislative experience he may have and no matter how moderate the president displays, his purpose of achieving consensus and building bridges between the two parties is not going to be an easy task. The second is that, even without the support of the Republicans, in a chamber divided into 50 senators from each party, the Democrats will be able to carry out a good part of their plans thanks to the tiebreaker vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. And the third is that if Democrats continue to resist legislating to eliminate procedures such as filibustering, as requested by the progressive sector, Republicans will be able to boycott much of that agenda or, at the very least, turn legislative action into a devilishly slow and cumbersome process. .

On Wednesday, President Biden agreed to new limits on defining the recipients of the next round of direct payments to citizens, a centerpiece of the legislation. It was the second major concession in four days compared to the text approved last week by the House of Representatives, the second priority element for the progressive sector that was renounced for the sake of consensus. On Thursday morning the Senate, thanks to Vice President Harris’ tiebreaker vote, approved to proceed with the debate on the law. In the afternoon, Republican Senator Ron Johnson drew on the archaic rules governing the sessions and decided to ask House employees to read, word for word, the 628 pages of the bill.

This is what the workers did, reading aloud for hours, in shifts of 20 or 30 minutes, in front of a practically empty Chamber of a Capitol on alert for a possible new attack by Trumpist radicals. They started reading at 3:21 p.m. and finished after two in the morning. “This will get little more than a few aphonia from Senate employees,” said Chuck Schumer, Democratic Majority Leader.

The Republican maneuver had no other objective than to delay the inevitable approval of a law, with broad bipartisan support in society, which contemplates urgent allocations of hundreds of billions of dollars for the distribution of vaccines, aid to schools, supplements to unemployment benefits, direct payments to citizens or aid to the cultural sector. Democrats want the law to be ready for the president to sign before March 14, the date on which the unemployment benefits approved in the previous package expire. For Republicans, this is a waste of public money at a time when the vaccination campaign and the gradual return to activity are already painting a horizon of recovery. “Our country is ready for a tremendous recovery, the Democrats inherited a tide that was already turning,” said Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

This Friday the procedure continues, with three hours of debate followed by a succession of votes on the many amendments tabled, which suggests that the session will continue until dawn. The first amendment called for a vote is one by the leftist Bernie Sanders who, along with the Democratic leadership, wants to include in the law a rise in the minimum wage from $ 7.25 to $ 15 an hour. The Senate legal team pointed out last month that doing so by this procedure, which requires only a simple majority, is not appropriate. But Democrats could reverse the decision, something the White House has already ruled out in a gesture to moderates.

Republican efforts are unlikely to have an effect on the final outcome. Democratic senators have thoroughly revised the text approved by the Lower House and are expected to act as a bloc in the final vote, in which Republican supporters were not expected either. The passage of one of the largest and most ambitious bills in the history of Congress, which yesterday seemed inevitable, will be the first major legislative achievement of the Biden Administration. But it will also be a sign of the difficulties that lie ahead.