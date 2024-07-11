ANDPresident Joe Biden, 81, is risking his political survival at every public appearance, but the press conference The statement he will give on Thursday could be decisive for his candidacy in the November elections.

According to the criteria of

The White House has not given details about the press conference in which journalists will undoubtedly address the state of health and mental agility of the Democrat. after his disastrous performance in the June debate against Republican Donald Trump caused a stir.

It will take place at 5:30 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. Colombian time) at the conference center that is hosting a NATO summit in Washington this week.

US President Joe Biden. Photo:AFP Share

It will be “a big-boy press conference,” the White House promises, without further details on how long it will last or how it will unfold.

This curious expression It is intended to distinguish the meeting from the brief, well-organized question-and-answer sessions that the American president usually indulges in. in the company of the foreign leaders he receives. During these meetings, a total of four journalists, designated in advance, ask questions.

One misstep could seal his fate. Biden will have to speak with a clear and confident voice, without notes or a teleprompter. In short, everything that was difficult for him on June 27 during the debate with his Republican rival Donald Trump, whom he will face in the presidential elections in November. The way in which he answers will be as important as the content.

Biden has struggled with a stutter since he was a child. He has never been a brilliant speaker and improvisation is not his strong point, but on Thursday he will have to convince people that he is capable of taking on Trump at the polls.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden at the CNN presidential debate. Photo:CNN/EFE Share

Pressure on Biden to drop out of the campaign

Thursday’s crucial test comes after a hectic few days for the octogenarian president, who is desperate to prove his vitality. In the space of a week, for example, he campaigned in two key states, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, gave an interview to ABC and participated in NATO summit meetings, hosting a dinner on Wednesday night for leaders of member countries of the military alliance.

And he is not having an easy time of it. In recent months he has made some notable gaffes, such as in February, when he mentioned former French President François Mitterrand, who died in 1996, instead of Emmanuel Macron, and the also deceased Helmut Kohl instead of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He cannot afford to make any blunders like this on Thursday, given that he is under strong pressure from his Democratic Party, and even from movie stars like George Clooney, to hand over the reins.

An Ipsos poll released Thursday by the Washington Post and ABC shows no drop in voting intention nationwide since the debate: Joe Biden and Donald Trump are tied at 46% each.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US President Joe Biden. Photo:AFP Share

But 67% of those surveyed believe Biden should withdraw his candidacy. Among Democratic voters, 56% think so.

Doubts about his candidacy have since late June overshadowed his campaign’s desperate attempts to redirect attention to his predecessor Trump, whom they see as a danger to democracy. On Thursday, he released a video describing the 78-year-old billionaire as a stooge of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

More than eight Democratic House members and one senator have also openly called on Biden to drop out of the race for the White House.

But many more are questioning his ability to win the election. “It seems increasingly likely that this is too high a mountain to climb,” Congressman Greg Landsman told CNN on Thursday.

Party leaders, such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are urging the president to “make a decision,” a subtle way of telling you that the one you took is not necessarily the right one.

Nancy Pelosi, one of the most important figures in the Democratic Party. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Democratic senators, for their part, plan to have lunch with three of Biden’s advisers on Thursday.

Since becoming president, the Democrat has given 36 press conferences, according to researcher Martha Joynt Kumar, cited by the Axios platform. And he often does so during international trips or visits by foreign leaders. Among his six predecessors, only Republican Ronald Reagan gave less.

“Folks, it’s almost 6:00 p.m. With all due respect, I’ll see you at the next (press) conference. OK?” That’s how Biden concluded a marathon two-hour exchange with reporters in January 2023. But there was no “next” press conference, or at least none of that length.

In September 2023, for example, he gave one during a trip to Vietnam, which ended with him telling the press that he was “going to bed.”

Trump, for his part, although he violently attacks the media, could not resist a microphone or a camera when he was president, often spending more than an hour with reporters.