US President Joe Biden announced on social media that he is giving up his bid for the presidency of the United States.

“Fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to concentrate all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term.“, Biden wrote on his ‘X’ account.

The US president says his first decision since giving up his re-election campaign will support Kamala Harris to be a candidate for the presidency for the Democratic Party.

“My first decision as the party’s nominee in 2020 was to choose Kamala Harris as my vice president. And it was the best decision I ever made,” Biden’s message said.

He added: “Today I want to offer my full support and backing for Kamala to be our party’s candidate this year. Democrats: It’s time to unite and defeat Trump. Let’s do it.”

Biden posted this message A few minutes after publishing a letter in which he announced that he was abandoning the race for reelectionfor the interest of his party and the country.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to be your President. And while my intention has been to seek re-election, I believe that the best thing for my party and for the country is for me to retire and I focused solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.“, said the 81-year-old president.

Although he did not initially give explicit support to Harris, minutes later he did so on the aforementioned social network.

The Democratic Party is thus facing the abyss of having to choose a candidate to face former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) in the presidential elections on November 5.

