US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday (21) that he will not run for re-election against former President Donald Trump. In an official statement, Biden said he believed that withdrawing would be the best thing to do for his party and the country. He also offered support for Vice President Kamala Harris to be nominated by the Republican Party as his candidate in his place.

In the note, Biden highlighted the significant advances achieved during his three and a half years in office, highlighting the strength of the American economy, the historic investments in rebuilding the country and the expansion of access to health care for a record number of Americans.

Biden cited major milestones of his administration, including reducing drug costs for seniors, providing critical care to veterans exposed to toxic substances, passing the first gun safety law in 30 years, appointing the first African-American woman to the Supreme Court and implementing the most significant climate legislation in history.

The president expressed his gratitude to the American people, recognizing that progress was only possible thanks to unity and collective efforts to overcome challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the most severe economic crisis since the Great Depression. Biden emphasized the importance of preserving democracy and strengthening global alliances.

Biden said he believes it is in the best interests of his party and the country that he not run again, choosing instead to focus exclusively on fulfilling his presidential duties until the end of his term.

Biden also thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for her extraordinary partnership and expressed his appreciation to the American people for their trust in his leadership. He reaffirmed his belief that the United States can achieve anything when it works together. The president promised to provide more details on his decision in an address to the nation later this week.

Biden’s decision paves the way for new speculation and movements within the Democratic Party, which must now find a new candidate for the next presidential elections.

