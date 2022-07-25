The president of the United States, Joe Biden, continues to respond well to the treatment against covid and has virtually overcome all symptoms, said Monday his doctor, Kevin C. O’Connor.

Right now he just has some nasal congestion and a slightly hoarse voice, he noted in his daily status report.

“His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain completely normal. His oxygen saturation remains excellent,” he said.

The White House announced on Thursday that Biden had tested positive and this Saturday noted that, according to preliminary results, whose conclusions have not yet been provided, “probably” has been infected with the BA.5 subvariant of the omicron strain, responsible for between 75 and 80% of covid infections in the United States.

United States President Joe Biden received a covid-19 booster shot on September 27, 2021. See also Iran to send weapons-capable drones to Russia: US Photo: EFE/EPA/Ken Cedeno/POOL

The president, who had already received two doses of the vaccine and two booster doses, is being treated mainly with the oral antiretroviral drug Paxlovid.

Biden, 79, “is responding to therapy as expected. The BA.5 variant is particularly transmissible and will remain isolated,” the statement added.

According to the White House protocol, which goes beyond the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), until he tests negative, he will not resume his tasks in person.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

