The White House said Thursday that leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies have a “moral” duty to protect society from potential dangers of this technology while studying new regulations for the sector.

the vice president Kamala Harris summoned the managers of Google, Microsoft, OpenAi and Anthropic to strategize on the impact of AI, amid fears that the industry blindly advances in this technology with potential risks for society.

At the meeting, the president Joe Biden warned businessmen of the “enormous potential and enormous danger” around new AI technologies.

“The private sector has an ethical, moral and legal duty to ensure the safety of its products“Harris said in a statement after meeting with Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Sundar Pichai (Google), Sam Altman (OpenAI) and Dario Amodei (Anthropic) and several members of the government.

Harris noted that AI has the “potential to improve everyday life and address some of society’s biggest challenges,” but it could also “dramatically increase security threats, reduce human rights and privacy and undermine public confidence in democracy.

Many companies are already using ChatGPT to optimize their customer service

scant standards

For his part – by briefly intervening in the meeting – President Joe Biden warned businessmen of the “enormous potential and enormous danger in what you do.”

“I know that you understand this and I hope that you can inform us of what you consider to be more necessary to protect society, as well as for its advancement”added the president.

Biden has urged Congress to set laws with stricter limits in the technology sector, although these efforts have little chance due to political divisions.

The lack of regulation has allowed Silicon Valley the freedom to launch new products quickly and has fueled fears that AI could wreak havoc on society before the government catches up on this issue.

A booming technology

AI has been present for years in everyday life, from social media to high-end appliances and recruiting programs.

However, the dazzling success since late last year of ChatGPT, the generative AI interface from OpenAI, a startup company heavily funded by Microsoft, was the starting point for a race towards increasingly intuitive and efficient systemswhich are capable of generating texts, images and increasingly complex programming codes.

Its launch sparked excitement and concerns on a new scale.

Especially when Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, anticipated the next generation of so-called “general” AI, where programs will be “smarter than humans in general.”

EFE