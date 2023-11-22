The elected president of Argentina, Javier Mileiinvited the president of the United States, Joe Bidento his inauguration on December 10, but the American leader declined due to agenda issues, reported this Wednesday Diana Mondino, foreign policy reference for La Libertad Avanza (right).

According to the White House, Biden called Milei to congratulate him on his election as president of Argentina.

“President Biden spoke with the president-elect of Argentina Javier Milei to congratulate him and discuss the importance of continuing to strengthen our strong bilateral relationship,” the White House said in a statement.

(Developing).