You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
US President Joe Biden.
US President Joe Biden.
The new elected president of Argentina will have his inauguration ceremony on December 10.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R I
The elected president of Argentina, Javier Mileiinvited the president of the United States, Joe Bidento his inauguration on December 10, but the American leader declined due to agenda issues, reported this Wednesday Diana Mondino, foreign policy reference for La Libertad Avanza (right).
According to the White House, Biden called Milei to congratulate him on his election as president of Argentina.
“President Biden spoke with the president-elect of Argentina Javier Milei to congratulate him and discuss the importance of continuing to strengthen our strong bilateral relationship,” the White House said in a statement.
(Developing).
R I
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Joe #Biden #declines #invitation #Javier #Mileis #inauguration #Argentina #reason