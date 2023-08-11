The presidential decision clears the way for federal assistance in rescue operations and reconstruction efforts in Hawaii. The grim outlook already leaves at least 36 lives lost as it looms over the central Pacific archipelago, battered by raging fires fanned by gusty winds and Hurricane Dora.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Thursday, August 10, the proclamation of the state of natural disaster in Hawaii, where forest fires have triggered a crisis of considerable proportions.

The White House provided details about this measure, stating that “Presidential action makes federal funds available for disaster relief in Maui County”. The allocated resources will be focused on boosting emergency relief efforts and rebuilding, as parts of the island of Maui, such as the city of Lahaina, have been virtually devastated.

The presidential statement amplifies hopes for assistance, stating that this assistance “could include grants for temporary housing and residential repairs, affordable loans to mitigate uninsured property losses, and other programs designed to support individuals and business owners in their process of recovery after calamity”, as specified in the official statement.

The balance of deceased people rose this Thursday. Under the rubble of the archipelago, there is an estimated number, still provisional, of at least 36 people. Dozens more were injured, while hospitals face an avalanche of patients affected by burns or smoke inhalation, official sources confirm.

The fires, which started on August 8, have been fueled by high winds and the force of Hurricane Dora, currently in the Pacific Ocean. The most affected areas are the island of Maui and, to a lesser extent, Hawaii. In response to the crisis, the National Guard had been activated and President Joe Biden had announced the mobilization of “all available federal resources” in the archipelago to address the emergency.

“Apocalyptic Scenes”

Unrelenting winds have downed numerous power poles and knocked out communication networks in several areas of Maui, posing enormous obstacles for rescue teams.

Disruption of emergency call service in parts of the island has further aggravated the situation. According to PowerOutage records, there are still approximately 11,000 homes and businesses in the archipelago without access to electricity.

New evacuations are planned. Local authorities announced plans to move residents and tourists by bus. Visitors will be taken to the Kahului airport, while residents will have shelter in designated places, according to the county government on the most affected island.

In the coastal town of Lahaina, Maui, a popular tourist enclave, a significant number of the around 12,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes amid the maelstrom of fire.

Others, seeking to escape the flames, have jumped into the ocean. A police officer told the AFP news agency that, due to the degree of charring, “it is unlikely that there are many people alive,” which it raises the grim possibility that rescue teams will discover more victims.

On social media, American climatologist David Ho pointed to climate change, the result of human activities, as a determining factor: “Although Hawaii is often associated with tropical conditions, rainfall has been declining for decades (…) This has dried out landscapes and made them more susceptible to ravages of forest fires.

With AFP and Reuters