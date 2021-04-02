The president of the United States, Joe Biden, put Amazon against the wall for not paying federal taxes. He mentioned it during his speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, while talking about the increased tax burden on multinationals.

Biden said that Amazon was one of 91 Fortune 500 companies that “They use several loopholes where they don’t pay a single penny in federal income taxes“in stark contrast to middle-class families who pay high tax rates.

Without lowering his tone, the president argued that “a firefighter, a teacher who pays 22%, Amazon and 90 other major corporations that pay zero federal taxes. I’m going to put an end to that. “

Elected officials, progressive activists, and academics frequently they target Amazon for allegedly not paying anything in federal income taxes.

Biden up to Pittsburgh to give his speech. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

Biden cited the corporate tax proposals in his American Jobs Plan, which include setting the corporate tax rate at 28%, compared to 21% and raise the global minimum tax for US multinational corporations to 21%.

In response, an Amazon spokeswoman noted in a tweet about the research and development tax credits of Jay Carney, the company’s head of communications and public policy and a former White House press secretary during the term of former President Barack Obama.

“If the R&D tax credit is a loophole, it is certainly a congress with the firm intention of doing so. The R&D tax credit has existed since 1981, was extended 15 times with bipartisan support, and was made permanent in 2015, in a law signed by President Obama, ”Carney tweeted.

Amazon reported revenue of $ 386 billion last year and operating income of $ 22.9 billion, fueled by the pandemic amid a time when customers were relying on their online shopping and cloud computing services.

After paying zero in federal taxes for two years, Amazon started to pay federal income tax in 2019.

Last year, Amazon first disclosed details about its US taxes. His federal income tax expense for 2019 was more than $ 1 billion, in addition to more than $ 2 billion in other types of federal taxes.

Federal tax laws allow the company to delay paying the invoice. Based on regulatory filings, Amazon was able to pay $ 900 million of its 2019 federal income tax expense.

Union struggle

This week ended a historic vote to decide the creation of the first union of the technology group. AP / Jay Reeves

Last week ended a historic vote to decide the creation of the first union of the technology group in the USA., a milestone in itself that has come to capture the attention of President Biden.

In a video posted last weekend Biden, without explicitly citing the company, encouraged workers to participate in the vote, supported their right to organize and recalled that “the company must not intimidate or threaten the unions.”

All a direct allusion to the multinational founded by Jeff Bezos who, through a web page and messages in the warehouses, has tried to stop the consultation by warning workers that membership costs can lower your money to meet school expenses.

The results of the vote – which began seven weeks ago by mail due to the restrictions of the pandemic – sand they will know in the next few days.

SL