US President Biden criticized Trump for admiring Putin

US President Joe Biden criticized former American leader Donald Trump for admiring Russian head of state Vladimir Putin. His words leads edition of The Hill.

In addition, Biden condemned the former American leader for comparing letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to “love letters.” According to the head of the White House, Trump's re-election will pose a threat to American democracy.

Donald Trump previously quoted Vladimir Putin to argue that democracy in the United States is in danger. In addition, Trump said that Biden is no smarter than a six-year-old child. The politician is confident that the current American president is corrupt, incompetent and compromised.

In turn, Biden is confident that Trump’s second presidential term may be worse than the first.