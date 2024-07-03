Home page politics

A report suggests that Biden is considering withdrawing from the US election campaign. The White House vehemently disagrees – while Biden fights for the support of his party.

Washington, DC – Is Joe Biden withdrawing from the presidential race after all? The White House has released a report by New York Times firmly rejected any claim that the incumbent US president is considering withdrawing from the election campaign. When asked, a government spokesman said: “This claim is absolutely false.” He added: “If the New York Times had given us more than seven minutes to comment on this, we would have told them so.”

The newspaper report claimed that Biden had spoken to a “key ally” about his situation. According to this ally, the 81-year-old Biden expressed that he was aware that his candidacy might not be salvaged if he could not convince the public of his suitability as a presidential candidate in the next few days.

Biden had a disastrous performance during a TV debate against his rival Donald Trump last week. Pressure on the Democrat is also increasing within his own party, although the party’s most prominent members have so far publicly expressed their support for Biden and refrained from harsh criticism.

The White House is trying to dispel any doubts about Biden’s suitability for the office and to make his failed TV appearance as forgotten as possible.

US President Joe Biden is under pressure after his disastrous performance in the TV debate on the US election. © Jacquelyn Martin/dpa

Today, Biden plans to meet with Democratic governors to gain their support. A television interview is planned for Friday. In addition, appearances on the US election in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are planned in the next few days. Next week, he plans to hold a press conference at the NATO-Summit in Washington. (lrg/dpa)