During statements from the White House, which were carried out this Thursday, February 8, Joe BidenUnited States's president, he made a mistake and confused the president of Egypt, Abdelfatah El-Sisi, with that of Mexico.

(Also read: Biden defended his mental health before the prosecutor who investigated the withholding of documents).

The president of Mexico, Sisi, did not want to open the door to allow the entry of humanitarian material.

Biden was talking about the step of humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip through the African country when he made the mistake, live and direct.

“As you know, I am of the opinion that the behavior in the response in Gaza has been exaggerated. I think, as you know, initially the president of Mexico, Sisi, did not want to open the door to allow the entry of humanitarian material. “I spoke to him,” Biden said.

This was when the confusion arose, in which the president spoke of Sisi (president of Egypt), confusing him with Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico.

The US president continued to give details of the latest calls he has had with different leaders to bring aid to the Gaza Strip, mentioning the conversations with the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

(Keep reading: What did President Petro and Biden officials talk about at the Casa de Nariño?).

US President Joe Biden. Photo: EFE/EPA/ANNABELLE GORDON / CNP / SWIMMING POOL

“I've been on the phone with the Qataris, I've been on the phone with the Egyptians, I've been on the phone with the Saudis to get as much help as possible for Gaza,” Biden continued.

The White House has downplayed these types of mistakes, citing examples of other public figures who have made similar mistakes in conferences, such as the speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, and television host Sean Hannity who were confused with the names of public figures.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO