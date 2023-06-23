Biden confuses Prime Minister Modi and calls him president

US President Joe Biden confused the position of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with him in Washington. Conversation transcript published on the White House website.

During the conversation, the American leader made the mistake of calling Modi president twice. “Mr. President. Mr. President. Mr Prime Minister Modi. Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for coming and welcome to the White House,” Biden said.

Earlier, Joe Biden confused the anthem of his own country with the anthem of India. As the Indian commemorative song was played, the American leader placed his hand over his heart. After a while, he realized his mistake and slowly lowered his hand.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United States on an official visit on June 21. The meeting of the leaders of the two countries is taking place in Washington.