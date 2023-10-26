The president of United States, Joe Bidenurged Republicans in Congress this Thursday to work to reach an agreement with Democrats to ban assault or high-capacity weapons and end the immunity of their manufacturers, after the latest shooting that occurred in the country.

In a statement, Biden made this political claim again hours after the Lewiston (Maine) massacre, in which A reserve soldier and weapons instructor killed 18 people and injured thirteen others in a double shooting at a bowling alley and a restaurant in the city.

Although he assured that “progress” has been made with the approval of a law agreed upon by Republicans and Democrats to improve gun safety, “it is simply not enough.”

“In this time of mourning another tragedy, I urge Republican lawmakers in Congress to do their duty to protect the American people,” Biden said.

"In this time of mourning another tragedy, he urged Republican lawmakers in Congress to do their duty to protect the American people.

And that’s why he called for an agreement to ban assault weapons and approve a universal security check for anyone who wants to buy a gun, in addition to taking measures to mandate the safe storage of weapons and ending the immunity from liability that gun owners enjoy. manufacturers.

He also considered that there are “too many” Americans who have a member of their family injured or killed by firearm. “It’s not normal, and we can’t accept it,” she said.

Several high-ranking Republicans in Congress condemned the attack this Thursday, but They did not focus on gun ownership.

The new speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, regretted the events, but did not call for legislation to regulate gun sales.

Robert Card, 40, is the suspect in the Maine mass shooting that left 22 dead. Photo: Lewiston Sheriff’s Office

“This is a dark time in America. Prayer is appropriate at a time like this, so that evil can end and senseless violence can stop. And that is the statement this morning on behalf of the entire House. “Everyone wants this to end,” said the legislator.

For its part, Republican Senator for the state of Maine Susan Collins noted that her region is mourning the attack and thanked the federal government for its support..

“We appreciate the support we have received across the country, including the call I had with President Biden,” the legislator said on platform X (formerly Twitter).

For their part, several Democratic congressmen condemned the shootings and demanded that the Legislature take action on the matter.

At least 22 dead and more than 50 injured left the massacre in Lewiston, Maine.

“It’s time we treat gun violence like the public health crisis it is”wrote Ayanna Presley, a Massachusetts state representative.

Along the same lines, New York state legislator Brian Higgins offered his condolences to the victims and noted that Congress must take “action against gun violence now.”

EFE