Joe biden He did not have to get up early this Tuesday. After a NATO summit that was closed with some delay, the US president was able to sleep the morning because he had nothing on the agenda until the visit to the Royal Palace at 11:00.

The Belgian Royal Household received Biden with all the pomp and pageantry but the reunion it was short, of less than an hour, a simple protocol visit.

Shortly before noon the presidential procession headed to European headquarters on Rue de La Loi, where Biden met extremely smiling Ursula Von der Leyen and Charles Michel.

Biden met Ursula Von der Leyen and Charles Michel. Photo: Bloomberg

The US president sought this Tuesday return relations to the point where they were when Donald Trump came like an elephant at the bazaar and started breaking vases.

Europeans wanted this improvement but many governments were changed by the four years of Trump the mind chip. If the US policy towards Europe is no longer going to be state policy but will depend on the political color of the current tenant in the White House, Europeans must focus on those relations otherwise.

Beyond protocol, Biden’s visit to Von der Leyen and Michel served to renew an alliance that Donald Trump had questioned.

The joint communiqué, negotiated in recent days by European and American diplomats, assures that Washington and Brussels are committed to “Renew our transatlantic partnership, launch a Transatlantic Agenda for the post-pandemic era and the commitment to maintain a regular dialogue to check the progress of the relationship ”.

The big announcement of the meeting was the agreement to put on hold for five years, while a final agreement is being negotiated, the dispute of almost two decades of commercial disputes over subsidies to aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus, a conflict that has ended. with crossed complaints before the World Trade Organization and that it has justified the imposition of tariffs.

Ad it is not the final peace in what is probably the biggest row between Washington and Brussels, but it is a long truce, which shows that with Biden the United States will not go directly to the imposition of tariffs as it did with Trump and that it will be well received in Chicago and Toulouse, the company headquarters.



Joe Biden boards Air Force One in Brussels, bound for Switzerland. Photo: AFP

Those tariffs that are suspended during the next five years added 10.3 billion euros. There was no news of an agreement on the steel and aluminum tariffs, but there was a promise that a solution will be sought “before the end of the year.”

Biden repeated his “America is back” to add that “perhaps we never quite left” and that he has “a very different vision from my predecessor.”

Von der Leyen replied that “the last four years have not been easy.” The president of the European Commission stressed that the visit to Brussels was Biden’s first abroad as president, a change from a Barack Obama who it took six years to set foot in the ‘European capital’.

The Union and the United States pledged on Tuesday to “Be closely consulted and to cooperate in their respective and similar approaches to China, which includes elements of cooperation, competition and systemic rivalry ”.

They also promised to coordinate positions towards China on human rights, the fight against the climate crisis and non-proliferation, as well as on regional issues that are very high on the United States’ list of international priorities and well below the European one.

American diplomacy was not amused by the fact that the European Union signed an investment protection agreement with China last December, with the impulse mainly from Germany and France. That agreement, which was not ratified – the European Parliament refuses to do so – upset Washington.

The statement also ensures that the European Union and the United States maintain a principled approach to Russia and that the two partners are “prepared to respond decisively to negative behavior and harmful activities” in Moscow.

Washington and Brussels will maintain an ongoing dialogue on relations with Russia. Nowhere in the statement is the controversial Nordstream II, the gas pipeline that will shortly and directly link Russia with Germany and that will allow Moscow to send gas to Germany without passing through the territory of countries such as Belarus, Ukraine or Poland.

On his next stop, Biden is on his way to Geneva, where he will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Brussels, special