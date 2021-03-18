The US president “clearly does not want to improve relations” between Moscow and Washington, a Kremlin spokesman said Thursday, a day after the US president believed that his counterpart Vladimir Putin was a “murderer.”

“These statements by the US president are very bad. He clearly does not want to improve relations with our country,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters. “And we are going from that beginning,” he added.

News in development.

With information from AFP.

JPE