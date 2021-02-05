Joe Biden wants to do things differently in his reign. Now he announced his first plans. He distributed swipes against Trump and his daughter Ivanka.

Joe Biden became the new US President on January 20, 2021.

Right at the beginning of his term in office, he made it clear that he wanted to stand out clearly from his predecessor.

He dealt a clear swipe against Ivanka Trump.

Washington – President Joe Biden has again shown a clear edge. He intends to conduct his business “like the Obama-Biden administration”, he revealed People-Magazine. He has served as Vice President under Barack Obama for eight years.

Joe Biden: He wants to separate family and work more strictly

An important point for the President: He would like to strictly separate family and government work. So nobody should get an office in the White House. This can be seen as a clear reference to the Trumps, in particular to First Daughter Ivanka Trump. She had acted as adviser to the President and, like her husband Jared Kushner, had her own office in the White House. “Nobody has an office in this place,” says Biden.

Ivanka Trump also got her own chief of staff in addition to her office in the west wing of the White House. An unusual decision because she had no previous experience in the consulting business. She was better known in New York high society as a model and fashion woman. Their function had already caused criticism when it was officially announced. “Being someone’s daughter is not really a career qualification,” said Democratic Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the time.

Joe Biden emphasizes: “Nobody from my family” should be involved

It is unlikely that it will now be quiet around Ivanka, who Donald Trump once described as a “natural diplomat”. For some time now there has been increasing speculation that Ivanka Trump would like to run for governor of Florida. She moved there after her father’s tenure ended. Alluding to Ivanka’s sudden political career, beginning in the White House, Joe Biden made it clear once again: “Nobody from my family or extended family will be involved in any government or foreign policy.” A clear contrast to his predecessor, which he is still doing would like to underline once.

Joe Biden with a clear edge against Trump – further differences announced

Joe Biden also announced a change to his predecessor via press spokesman: “The White House aims to begin publishing the personal financial disclosure forms of employees on March 19th.” About two weeks earlier than the Trump administration . The public can then fill out an online form for a specific employee’s financial information. It contains: information such as assets, income, debts and recent financial transactions. Although this was also possible under the Trump administration, inquiries often went completely unanswered. Press secretary Jen Psaki also told reporters that the White House plans to publish visitor logs every quarter. This is a return to a practice that began in the Obama administration and stopped under Donald Trump.

According to experts, the measures do not go far enough

While experts praised Biden’s plan, saying that it “not only fixes what Trump did wrong” but “does the same for Obama’s ethics regime,” others like former director of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, want that Biden goes further and “is committed to creating an online database for all legally operational ethics records”. This would significantly increase the public availability of these records. “After what this country has been through with Trump,” Shaub tweeted, “you can certainly understand that we need transparency.” (jh)