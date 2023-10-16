Joe Biden has canceled at the last minute the trip he had planned this Monday to the State of Colorado. Instead, the president of the United States will remain in Washington to hold “national security meetings” regarding the war between Israel and Hamas, the White House has explained. The sudden change in the agenda fuels speculation about a possible visit by the president of the United States to Israel in the coming days.

The American president, who from the first moment has expressed his support for Israel, declared himself opposed on Sunday to an occupation of Gaza by that State. “I think it would be a big mistake,” he declared in an interview broadcast on the program 60 Minutes on CBS, in its clearest attempt to contain Israel since the beginning of the crisis. The tenant of the White House expressed his opinion in favor of the need to defeat Hamas, but clarified that it must be achieved with “a path to a Palestinian State.”

The decision to postpone his trip to Colorado, where he was going to promote his economic and clean energy program, comes as the crisis in the Middle East worsens after the attack by the radical Palestinian militia Hamas on Israel on October 7. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is preparing to order his forces into Gaza, as the humanitarian situation in the Strip, where nearly 2.3 million people live, deteriorates. Israeli bombings have already left 2,750 dead and 9,700 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Netanyahu, who has spoken by phone with the US president five times since the crisis broke out, had invited Biden to visit Israel, according to senior officials in that country. The White House has not confirmed—nor denied—that it is preparing a trip in the coming days, and is limited to publicly indicating that “there are no new trips to announce.” Israeli media, on the other hand, maintain that the president could arrive this Wednesday.

The announcement of the change in program comes when Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, returned to Israel this Monday, where he is expected to intercede to achieve a temporary ceasefire in Israeli air strikes that allows the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. It is the second time in four days that the American foreign affairs official has traveled to Israel.

Blinken arrived from Egypt, the penultimate stage in an intense tour of the main allied countries of the United States in the Middle East. His objective is to express support for Israel after the Hamas attack, which left nearly 1,400 dead, but also to mediate to allow humanitarian aid in Gaza and contain an Israeli military campaign that is expected to be bloody. The Secretary of State also seeks to prevent the conflict from spreading and that Iran – the great nemesis of Israel and the United States in the region – or its ally, the Lebanese militia Hezbollah, can try to intervene.

This Monday, the Secretary of State also spoke by telephone with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, about “diplomatic efforts to prevent the conflict from expanding and to minimize the humanitarian costs of the war,” according to his spokesman, Matthew Miller. Turkey is one of the countries mediating to try to achieve the release of the hostages captured by Hamas during its incursion into Israel.

