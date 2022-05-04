The president of the United States, Joe Biden, described on Wednesday the supporters of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump (2017-2021) as an “extremist” groupin a strong rhetorical escalation ahead of the crucial mid-term elections in November.

Speaking to journalists about the possible suppression of the right to abortion by

of the Supreme Court, Biden warned that The “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement commanded by Trump represents a danger to American democratic values.

“What are the next things they’re going to attack? Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s ever been in American history, in recent American history,” Biden said.

Biden also described Republican economic policies as “extreme, as is most of the MAGA stuff.”

Former US President Donald Trump.

Trump, who in a move unprecedented in modern American democracy continues to claim fraud and win the election without evidence, remains a powerful force.

The ruling Democrat described the Republican initiatives as pro-rich, in contrast to his agenda, which he said was aimed at the working class, an issue likely to be pushed hard on the campaign trail ahead of the November election, which will decide who takes control of Congress.

Biden, who defeated Trump in 2020, began his presidency largely by trying to avoid mentioning the Republican mogul.

The real estate developer and former reality show host flexes his electoral muscle with his endorsement of winning candidates in Republican primary contests before the midterms.

Also, he has repeatedly said that he is likely to seek the presidency again in 2024, setting up a possible rematch against Biden.

