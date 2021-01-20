When Joe Biden climbs the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, January 20, it is the consecration of half a century of political career. The 78-year-old new President of the United States calls for unity. “It’s America Day, the will of the people has been heard and the will of the people has won. we have learned again that democracy is precious, that it is fragile“, did he declare.



Earlier, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, its vice-president, were sworn in. “I will defend the constitution of the United States”, Assured Kamala Harris. As usual, the ceremony takes place in the presence of the former presidents, and to the sound of the national anthem performed by a world star, this time Lady Gaga. But due to health and safety measures, the huge crowd that usually congregates near the Capitol has been replaced by 190,000 flags.

