The President of the United States, Joe Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to discuss a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as progress toward a Gaza truce fades, the White House said.

The leaders, joined by Vice President and Democratic White House hopeful Kamala Harris, They discussed “the ceasefire and hostage release agreement and diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions,” the White House said in a brief statement.

The White House added that a summary of the call would be provided shortly.

Israel disputes Hamas's death toll.

The Palestinian Hamas movement demands the implementation of the plan announced on May 31 by Biden, which provides for a six-week truce along with an Israeli withdrawal from densely populated areas of Gaza and the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7. In a second phase, it envisages a complete Israeli withdrawal from Palestinian territory.

But Netanyahu reiterates that he will continue the war until Hamas is destroyed, considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union.

Washington also believes that a ceasefire would help prevent a regional conflagration, including a possible attack on Israel by Iran and its allies in retaliation for the assassination of the head of Hamas on July 31 in Tehran, which is blamed on the Hebrew state.

New talks between Israel and the mediators – the United States, Qatar and Egypt – are expected to take place in Egypt this week. following talks held last week in Doha.

To push forward these negotiations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travelled to the Middle East in recent days on his ninth trip to the region since the war in Gaza began. A tour that ended on Wednesday.

Blinken and Netanyahu during a meeting on August 19.

After visiting Israel, Egypt and Qatar, The diplomat warned that the US proposal for a truce in the Palestinian territory could be “the last chance” to achieve peace between Israel and Hamas.

Before leaving Doha, Blinken said he would do “everything possible” to get Hamas to accept the latest ceasefire draft, which the American said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had already accepted.

According to Israeli media, Netanyahu insists on retaining control of the Philadelphia corridor, a 14km strip along the border between Gaza and Egypt.

With these new claims, Israel wants to prevent the Islamist group from replenishing its weapons arsenal through smuggling tunnels and prevent Hamas fighters from returning to the north of the Palestinian enclave, a source told Efe.

Hamas, for its part, said it was “eager to reach a ceasefire” but rejected the “new conditions” imposed by Israel. The group believes that the current proposal substantially changes the bases announced in May by President Joe Biden and that it only meets Israel’s demands.