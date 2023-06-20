The president of the United States, Joe Biden, boasted this Saturday of the economic achievements of his Administration and asked for the support of the unions in his first campaign rally since announcing that he will seek re-election in 2024.

“There are many politicians who do not dare to say the word ‘union’, but I am not one of them. I am proud to be the most pro-union president in the history of the United States, ”he exclaimed before a thousand unionists gathered at a convention center in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania).

The president, who said he would be “very proud” to be re-elected, said it is workers and the middle class who build America, not Wall Street businessmen.

The Democratic leader also boasted that his government has created nearly 13 million jobs since 2021, something that no president had achieved before, and claimed the investments made in infrastructure to “transform” the country.

The public showed their support for the president with shouts like “Come on Joe” and “Four more years.”

Philadelphia, key city for Biden

The choice of Philadelphia to hold his first rally is not accidental, since Biden established his campaign headquarters in this city in 2016, an election in which he also managed to wrest the state of Pennsylvania from Trump.

“How good to come home,” exclaimed the Democrat after taking off his tie to start his speech, in which he was accompanied by the first lady, Jill Biden.

Biden, 80, announced last April that he will repeat the electoral formula with the vice president, Kamala Harris, to achieve his re-election in the November 2024 elections.

The favorite to win the Republican nomination in those elections is former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), 77, despite having been charged with illegally taking classified documents when he left the White House.

Among the dozen politicians who have presented themselves to the conservative primaries, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, and the former vice president of Trump, Mike Pence, also stand out.