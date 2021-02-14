“We are going to promulgate these laws and other laws that will save lives,” Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, immediately reacted.

Joe Biden called on Congress on Sunday February 14 to act “now” to limit the circulation of firearms in the United States. “This administration will not wait for the next mass shooting” to hear the calls to action, said the Democratic president in a statement marking the anniversary of the killing of the Parkland high school (Foride), which killed 17 people in 2018.

“Today I call on Congress to enact common sense gun reforms.”, he added, asking to impose background checks on buyers “for all arms sales”, to ban assault rifles and high capacity magazines. For Joe Biden, it is necessary “end the immunity of arms manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets”.

“We will enact these and other laws that will save lives”, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, reacted immediately, promising to“to bring about the progress that the people of Parkland and the American people demand and deserve”. Democrats now have a majority in both Houses, but have only one seat ahead of the Senate. They will need at least ten Republicans to pass these laws, which currently seems difficult.