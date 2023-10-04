The rebellion of the radical Republicans and the dismissal of the president of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, have left Congress plunged into a paralysis that threatens the action of Joe Biden’s government. The president of the United States appeared this Wednesday at the White House and launched a message of unity: “We have to change the poisonous atmosphere in Washington. “We have strong disagreements, but we have to stop seeing each other as enemies, we have to talk to each other, listen to each other and work together,” has said.

Biden has offered Republicans to work in a bipartisan manner. He recalled that there have been two agreements between both parties that have allowed the United States to avoid default on its debt and the partial closure of the Administration, and he thanked McCarthy for having done “the right thing” in both cases. It is, on the other hand, what has cost him his position. The budget extension, the president has insisted, is temporary, until mid-November, and he has warned that agreements must be reached to approve the budget laws and avoid looking again into the abyss of a government shutdown.

As he left the Roosevelt room, where he had appeared, Biden was asked if he had any advice for the election of the new president: “That’s above my salary level,” he joked. In his speech he also announced that he will give a speech about Ukraine “soon” and that there are other ways to support Ukraine if he does not get more funds from Congress, but he did not want to go into details.

Meanwhile, the battle over McCarthy’s succession as speaker of the House of Representatives has begun. Although there are still no favorites to occupy the position, who can unite the votes of the entire Republican parliamentary group; The first to take the step to run was Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan. Jordan is an avowed Trumpist, one of the radicals who have made McCarthy’s life impossible. He is co-founder of the Freedom Caucus, which includes twenty members of the party’s hardest wing in Congress, although he is not one of the eight who voted in favor of the historic dismissal of the president of the Lower House. He has little chance of receiving support from moderate Republicans and no chance of Democrats voting for him.

In statements to journalists in the hallways of the Capitol, Jordan has launched a message of unity – within his party, not in reference to the Democrats – and has indicated that he has received many messages and calls encouraging him to take the step. “We have to unite the group. “I think I can do it and my colleagues who have approached me seem to think the same,” he said. One of those who support him is, precisely, Matt Gaetz, the promoter of the motion of censure that has taken down McCarthy. “My mentor Jim Jordan would be great,” has written on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

Also announcing his candidacy this Wednesday was Steve Scalise, current number two in the Republican hierarchy in the House, who is being treated with chemotherapy for leukemia, which raised doubts about whether he would run. “I firmly believe that this group is a family,” he wrote in a letter to Republican congressmen, recalling when he was shot that he feared for his life in 2017. “God has already given me another chance to live.” . I believe we were all put here for a purpose. This next chapter won’t be easy, but I know what it takes to fight and I’m prepared for the battles ahead. “I humbly ask for your support in this mission to be your President of the Chamber,” he added.

In any case, the battle for succession has only just begun. Although unrest continues at the Capitol, the House of Representatives has adjourned until further notice, which is not expected to arrive until next week. Meanwhile, the acting president of the House, Patrick McHenry, has evicted Nancy Pelosi, McCarthy’s predecessor, from the courtesy office she occupied in the Capitol to install himself.

Donald Trump addresses the media yesterday in New York, where he attended, for the third consecutive day, the civil trial for fraud.

PETER FOLEY (EFE)

For his part, Donald Trump has referred in passing to the crisis in Congress upon his arrival, for the third consecutive day, to the civil trial for fraud in a court in Manhattan (New York). Asked by journalists about the proposal of some Republican legislators that he replace McCarthy, the favorite candidate in the Republican primaries for the 2024 presidential election has allowed himself to be loved, stating that he would do “what is best for the country and the Republican Party.” . “A lot of people have been asking me,” Trump said. However, he added, there are other “great people” in the party who could take on the job. “My total focus is to be president,” he stressed.

The magnate appeared again this Wednesday before Judge Arthur Engoron, a day after he strictly prohibited him from making public comments about court officials. During Tuesday’s hearing, Trump attacked Engoron’s top adviser on social media, calling her “Schumer’s girlfriend,” in reference to the Democratic senator who leads his Senate caucus.

As other colleagues have done before, Engoron imposed a “gag order” on the accused, threatening him with sanctions if he does not hold his tongue. Trump posted a photograph of the woman in which he appears with Schumer, which for the former president would demonstrate that the trial is politically motivated. Engoron admonished Trump, assuring that his accusations are “unacceptable, inappropriate and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.” But Trump’s spirit does not falter; On the contrary, he takes advantage of the swarm of cameras that each of his appearances attracts, to turn the hearings into campaign events. His candidacy leads by 40 points over that of his most immediate rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

This Tuesday, Trump suffered another small setback: his name has disappeared from the Forbes list of the 400 richest Americans for the second time in three years. With a fortune estimated at 2.6 billion dollars, he falls 300 million short of the established criteria to enter the classification. Forbes 400which is a hard blow for the magnate, since, according to the publication, he has been “obsessed” with the list for decades.

