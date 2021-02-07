US President Joe Biden is trying to come into contact with Americans more regularly, despite pandemic restrictions. At the weekend he called an unemployed 47-year-old in California – and also advertised his stimulus package.

A.Call from the Oval Office: US President Joe Biden called a woman from California who lost her job due to the corona pandemic at the start of a new dialogue campaign. Michele, a mother from Roseville, Northern California, had previously written Biden a letter, according to the White House, telling him about her problems and her search for a new job.

“My father always said a job is much more than just a paycheck,” Biden said in the phone call to Michele, according to a video circulated on Saturday. “It’s also about dignity, respect, your place in society”. Michele said she was “so glad” that Biden was now taking care of the pandemic. She is having a hard time looking for work, her parents just got her vaccination appointment.

The conversation was a unique opportunity, said the 47-year-old after the phone call the newspaper “Sacramento Bee”. She’s still floating on a high.

In the phone call, 78-year-old Biden tried to take on the role of comforter, encouraged her and said he admired her sense of responsibility and her desire to work. The Democrat took the opportunity to advertise his proposed Corona stimulus package, which includes aid for small businesses and the unemployed amounting to $ 1,400.

Biden’s spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced on Friday that the US president would “regularly communicate directly with the Americans” in the future. With the phone calls, 78-year-old Biden wants to show his sympathy for those who are suffering from the corona pandemic – and to distance himself from his predecessor Donald Trump, who was often accused of not caring about the fate of the millions of victims of the health and economic crisis.

The phone call was part of his attempt to come into contact with Americans more regularly. Because of the pandemic, Biden has severely restricted his travel. However, he is spending this weekend with his family at home in the US state of Delaware and watching the Super Bowl there.