Franklin Delano Roosevelt, possibly the most respected president of the modern era in the United States for having rescued his country from the Great Depression and leading it successfully in World War II, held in the midst of the crisis of 29 that what Progress is evidence “not if we add more abundance to those who have much, it is if we provide enough to those who have little”. He was not a socialist. He was a pragmatist.

Joe Biden embraced that principle to defeat Donald Trump and has just reaffirmed it in his remarkable and at times controversial speech to Congress on Thursday on the balance of the first 100 days in charge of the White House.

It is not easy to show results in such a short period. But the Democratic leader has enough to offer and with greater prominence against the recklessness of his predecessor. Among them, the significant improvement in the battle against the coronavirus with more than 200 million people vaccinated and the prospect of growth of the economy up to 6.4% absorbing everything lost by the disease.

Biden vindicated those victories and focused his message on the battered middle class and the so-called blue collar, the blue collar workers, those who are further down the ladder, raising them as the axis for restoring North American potential. To do so, Biden raises a huge public investment equivalent to a third of North American GDP, partially funded by a recovery of the tax mass that Trump reduced.

This effort will be aimed at one of its cornerstones at families with limited resources with children of school age. The slogans were basic and challenging: “this country was built by the middle class and the unions, not Wall Street “; “No one who works 40 hours a week should be poor”; “Health should be a right, not a privilege” or “the spill-over economy is not working.”

The discourse of the hundred days shows that this social fracture is still exposed and is fueled by racism, poverty, and the absence of a future. Biden proposes a program that addresses those inequities And, importantly, you do not necessarily pretend that your project is bi-partisan. As pointed out The New York Times “Biden adopts a different philosophy (than his Democratic predecessors), arguing that tough times have made liberal ideas popular with independents and some Republican voters, even if the leaders of that party continue to resist it.”

The recipe includes educational and health assistance, support for immigrants, minorities and the promise of a barrage of quality jobs hand in hand with the mutation to a sustainable environmental economy. Jobs that will not require university or pre-university degrees. His proposals to modernize roads, bridges and highways and replace the country’s plumbing or electrical system, recalled that New Deal myth about the notion of digging a well to fill it with the well next to it in order to generate employment and growth after the debacle of 29.

Up to there the comparisons are worth. The differences with that period are also important. Roosevelt, who had learned that “it takes a long time to bring the past into the present,” consolidated US leadership. with his reaction to the bankruptcy of the financial system, but especially with the Second World War, a colossal machinery of public spending according to the definition of Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman.

Today the country faces an opaque moment, with great limitations to mobilize the State in this way, and the notion of a “post-Americanism” that reflects around the world the exhaustion of its leadership and the competition established by other powers such as China that they dispute the primacy at all levels. Something that had never happened before.

At that point the speech exhibited weaknesses. Biden naturally stressed the need to win the 21st century against his rivals. But the strategy focused on the notion of a model of “Buy North American”, slogan that he had already raised during his campaign and that irritated Trump who denounced him as a pure sneakiness of their nationalist proposals.

Joe Biden with his wife Jill Biden, leaving Air Force One. Photo Reuters

Biden in his speech clinched the idea with an example at least controversial. He argued that “there is no simple reason why windmill blades cannot be produced in Pittsburgh rather than in Beijing. There are no reasons ”. But there are.

The problem with China is complex. The growth of the People’s Republic was associated with the relocation of companies, including a North American herd, which They took advantage of the advantages that the Asian power offered them: a huge skilled labor force, low salaries compared to the West, prospects for little policy change due to the implicit verticality of the regime, absence of both union conflicts and an independent justice or a Parliament with opposition disputes.

That is why the blades of wind power plants ended up being built in China or Apple smartphones or Tesla electric cars. Critics of the already extensive era of globalization argue, hand in hand with the discoveries that the current drama of the covid with pharmaceutical companies has provided, that It is not acceptable that the large productive structures are concentrated in Asia.

It is true, and that fabric surely will undergo modifications also because Chinese growth and its mutation to a consumer and services economy caused a rise in per capita income that, for some companies, no longer makes salaries or other benefits so tempting on the other side of the world.

But it is a limited process because the production chains are already transnational, they depend on price and quantity and it is difficult to return to an eminently national structure as Trump expected. Biden knows. So you only speak to the magnate’s voters?

Famous photo of Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, in Washington, when the American was vice president. AFP photo

The People’s Republic strengthened above the most conservative forecasts and produced a much more sophisticated challenge for the West. The result is that interdependence with China it is very difficult to be uncoupled and Biden’s claim on the national buy is unlikely to exceed the mere proclamation. The real scale is in technology and innovation. That is where his complaint of low US investment in this crucial area is valid.

The really foundational part of the program, that is to say, the promotion of even internal growth that does allow North America to return to the head of the table, will have to deal with the Republican opposition due to the high public spending it implies. It is a reproach that this conservative group he never raised Trump’s nationalist deviations.

Just as an example, the tycoon increased public spending by almost one point of GDP in his first 24 months in office while reducing taxes. The result was a red over a trillion dollars. For two years from now, and as an effect of these movements, even without counting the damages of the pandemic, the ratio of North American debt over GDP would be 117%.

Republicans who were previously silent for opportunism are now opening their mouths to awkwardly labeling Biden a “leftist” for his proposals. But what the president is doing differs little from what other large capitalist economies such as the European Union have done, which released mountains of fiscal aid to rescue the countries hardest hit by the pandemic. Public spending is no longer sinful.

Former President Donald Trump. Reuters photo

The president’s 100-day speech has been, for many of these reasons, a preview of the campaign for next year’s legislatures that are the key to eradicating the perception that the United States may be experiencing temporary change. Biden thus attributes the achievements against the pandemic, the growth of the economy “At an unprecedented rate in 40 years” and the drop in unemployment.

They are flags to try to avoid a defeat like the one Obama suffered in his first legislatures, also then with a Republican Party ignition against tax expenditurel ready to contain the extraordinary disaster of the 2008 crisis left by George W. Bush.

Those similarities speak volumes. They anticipate another resistance, this time from the corporations they will reject the tax hike (The return to a 39.6% rate that the previous Administration had cut them). Or the change in the order of things that made it easier for fifty large companies to earn 40 billion dollars last year avoiding the payment of their obligations.

As Trump himself did, raping the State with a smile. If Biden fails to prevail in that sandbox, the Roosevelt specter will have simply vanished.

