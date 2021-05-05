He had already announced it: “July 4 will be the independence day of the coronavirus.” President Joe Biden insists on the idea and this Tuesday he raised a new vaccination goal. Aims to administer at least one dose of the vaccine to 70% of American adults for the great patriotic day. But you face an irritating problem. You will have to win over the “skeptics” and those who have no intention of getting vaccinated, no matter how much free beer is offered.

The demand for vaccines has declined markedly nationally and some states have not ordered more than half of the doses they have available. In order to facilitate obtaining the vaccine, Biden called on states to make vaccines available to users without the need for an appointment, and the president will also order many pharmacies to do the same.

For the first time, his government will also shift doses from states with less demand to areas where there is a greater interest. “Use it or lose it” is the motto.

“They need to get vaccinated, ” Biden said at the White House. Photo: Reuters

“They need to be vaccinated, ‘Biden said at the White House.” Even if the probability of getting seriously ill is low, why take the risk? It could save your life or the lives of the people you love. ”

181 million adults

Biden’s goal equates to giving at least the first dose to about 181 million adults and both doses to 160 million. It is a tacit acknowledgment of the decline in interest in vaccines.

Until now, more than 56% of adults Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 105 million people are fully vaccinated. Currently, the United States administers the first dose at a rate of about 965,000 per day, half the number three weeks ago, but almost double what it took to reach Biden’s goal.

“I would like to get 100%, but I think, realistically, we can get to that point by July 4,” Biden said of his new goal.

A CVS chain pharmacy in the US where you can get vaccinated. Photo: AP

What’s the plan

He noted that the government would focus on three areas while trying to speed up the pace of the vaccination campaign:

1. Adults who need more work on conviction to get the vaccine.

2. Those who have had problems or are not in a hurry to be inoculated.

3. Adolescents 12-15 years, once the federal authorities approve the vaccination for that age group.

Recognizing that “the pace of vaccination is slowing down,” Biden predicted that the vaccination campaign “is going to be more difficult” when it comes to convincing the “skeptics” of the need to get vaccinated.

He pointed out that the most effective argument for such people would be to protect those they love. “This is your decision: It is life and death.”

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has not set a goal for the United States to achieve “herd immunity,” instead focusing on administering as many vaccines as possible. Authorities said the goal of vaccinating Biden could provoke a significant reduction of COVID-19 cases heading into the summer.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Fountain: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

In that sense, the Biden government is shifting its focus toward expanding vaccination clinics. smaller and mobile to reach the hardest-to-reach communities. It is also investing millions of dollars to try to drive interest in vaccines through education campaigns and greater access to doses through community organizations that can help bring people to clinics.

Make it fun

Biden highlighted creative efforts to make it “easier and more fun ” get vaccinated, such as supermarkets that offer discounts to those who go to get vaccinated and sports leagues that have promotions for their fans to receive the dose.

Before the Food and Drug Administration authorizes the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer for use in children ages 12 to 15, the White House is developing plans to accelerate vaccinations for that age group. .

Biden urged states to give teens at least one dose by July 4 and is working to deliver vaccines in the pediatric clinics and in other trusted locations, with the goal that many of these young people are fully vaccinated by the start of the next school year.

Associated Press

ap