The President of the United States, Joe Biden, addressed the nation on the night of April 28, on the eve of his first 100 days in office. Before a joint session of Congress, the president celebrated the progress of his Government against the Covid-19 pandemic, the return of his country to the Paris Agreement and the resumption of international relations, after the isolation approach of his predecessor, Donald Trump. Biden still has outstanding campaign promises to keep. He urged an investment of $ 1.8 billion in American families.

Joe Biden marks his first 100 days in office as the nation emerges from one of its biggest crises in decades: the Covid-19 pandemic, which has the United States as the most affected country on the planet.

“We are turning danger into possibility,” said the president before Congress, referring to the management of the health emergency and in the middle of the first intervention in the history of a US head of state accompanied by two women: the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and the Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Upon his return to Capitol Hill, where he served as a senator for more than three decades, Biden asked the Legislature to increase spending to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure and in the process create millions of jobs.

Its $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan is a staggering amount that is expected to be funded by higher taxes on large corporations.

The president asked for a bipartisan work to end the legal loopholes that allow tax leakage and make large companies pay “the fair share” to invest in the nation, as he said that he does not intend to punish anyone, but that he is not going to put more tax burdens on the middle class who already pay enough.

“The step is from crisis to opportunity, we all recognize that life can hit us, but in this nation we never give up, America is rising again, choosing opportunity over fear,” Biden ratified.

“Each vaccine is a dose of hope”

The president took up these words from one of the nurses on the front line of the pandemic whom he quoted, highlighting his successful vaccination program. Biden recalled that he promised 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days in office, a goal he reached a week and a half earlier, and now ensures that under his administration 220 million antidotes have been applied.

The White House leader insisted on the inoculation plan as a solution to the health emergency, for which he asked to reconsider Americans who do not want to be vaccinated. He stressed that his government has mobilized mobile units to reach the heart of the communities with the drugs and that all Americans can be immunized at this time.

“Go get the vaccine, they are available (…) When I was sworn in on January 20, less than half of the elderly were vaccinated, 70% of people over 65 are now protected, the deaths of the elderly they are decreasing by 80% since January ”, he said.

Since arriving in the White House, the United States has accelerated its vaccination program. However, his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, advanced the so-called ‘Warp Speed’ operation, which ensured millions of enough doses for citizens.

In the framework of the pandemic, Biden also highlighted the approval of the economic rescue plan for 1,900 million dollars that has allowed to reach people who were unemployed with funds and economic aid. A package that in his words “is making a difference for everyone”.

Although he acknowledged that “there is still a lot of work to be done to defeat this virus, we cannot lower our guard.”

Biden proposes $ 1.8 billion plan for families

Within his recovery plans, the president took advantage of his intervention to ask Congress to endorse the so-called Plan for American Families, which includes 1 billion in spending and 800 million in tax cuts and credits for the working class.

Its great new economic proposal encompasses the expansion of educational opportunities and childcare for workers with children. “The labor plan will help millions of people to return to their jobs, to their careers, two million women have abandoned their jobs in this pandemic because they do not receive assistance to take care of their children or a father,” he said, noting that no American should lose a job because of these difficulties.

He advocated raising the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour, one of the great demands of much of American society. “No one who works 40 hours a week should live below the poverty line,” so he asked for the measure to be passed and enacted.

Despite the great difficulties, Biden assured that his Government is on the way to cut child poverty by half this year and stressed that, according to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund, the economy of his country would grow by more than 6% this 2021, the fastest pace in four decades.

However, he admitted that the United States must grow in terms of science, research, education, access to health and the development of technology for the creation of clean energy, among others, to return to lead in the international field and surpass nations that they have taken advantage, referring especially to China.

“We are lagging behind in the competition with the rest of the world, we used to invest 2% in research and development and today it is less than 1%, China and other countries are rapidly approaching, we have to master the technologies of the future,” he urged.

Biden: “let’s end our grueling war on immigration”

Regarding one of his great campaign flags, immigration reform, Biden has taken steps since he arrived at the White House, but it is also the issue on which he has the most unfinished business.

Among his advances, he stopped the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico, ended the travel veto for people from countries with a Muslim majority and reversed policies signed with Donald Trump to deport migrants such as the so-called “Remain in Mexico” or “stay in Mexico ”, which forced asylum seekers to wait in a third country.

The leader still has to fulfill great promises that have represented hope for millions of undocumented people, such as the bill for a path to citizenship for at least 11 million people residing on US soil in an irregular situation. Proposal that has already been submitted to Congress.

“Let’s end our grueling war on immigration (…) If you think we need a secure border, approve it. If you believe in a path to citizenship, approve it. If you really want to solve the problem, I have sent you the project, now approve it “

But during his speech, the president seemed to surrender to the possibility of achieving comprehensive immigration reform and appealed to at least approve initiatives aimed at certain groups.

“If you don’t like my plan, at least approve what has already been agreed,” said the head of state, immediately referring to the program to protect “dreamers” or “dreamers” from deportation, people who came to the United States as children. , and Central Americans who have temporary protected status so that they can have a permanent one.

Biden focuses on China its main objective of international competition

The Democratic president targeted China in his first speech to Congress on Wednesday, vowing to maintain a strong US military presence in the Pacific as well as boost technological development and trade. “There is simply no reason why wind turbine blades cannot be built in Pittsburgh instead of Beijing,” said the president, who has repeatedly referred to competition with China as the biggest foreign policy challenge facing the country. .

Biden gave China a higher priority than any other foreign policy issue in a speech that focused primarily on domestic politics. He has been urging lawmakers to pass a broad package of bipartisan legislation that is now making its way through the Senate and that would pressure Beijing on various issues such as respect for human rights, the trade imbalance between the Asian giant and the development of new technologies by the United States to compete more effectively with China.

Biden also spoke about Russia. He said he had made it clear to President Vladimir Putin that Moscow’s interference in the US elections and cyberattacks against his country’s government and companies would have consequences, although he clarified that Washington is not seeking an escalation in its relationship with Moscow. He also assured that he would work closely with his allies to counter threats from Iran and North Korea’s nuclear programs.

With AP, Reuters and local media