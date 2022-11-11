This Friday, November 11, US President Joe Biden delivered his speech at COP27 from Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. After assuring that the planet is in “imminent danger” due to the climate crisis, the president of the second emitting country in the world took the opportunity to recall the importance of States maintaining their climate commitments and assured that the United States is fulfilling them and will continue to do.

We are facing a countdown for the planet. This was stated this Friday by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, during his appearance at COP27, in which he underlined the threat that the climate crisis poses to the planet and assured that his country “is fulfilling its part”.

“The climate crisis affects human, economic, environmental security, national security and life on the planet itself,” Biden said from Sharm el Sheikh, referring to the rapid deterioration and extreme temperatures that are being seen around the world. .

The Democrat took the opportunity to recall the importance of nations maintaining the commitment to prevent the world’s average temperature from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsiuslimit for the Earth to avoid experiencing even more negative and irreparable consequences, experts warn.

Despite the fact that the United States is the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, the president said that – with the help of the richest powers – developing countries must also contribute to the transition to less polluting energies.

“If coal can be financed in developing countries, there is no reason not to finance green energy (…) Nations that are in a position to help should be helping developing countries so that they can make decisive climate decisions”, the president maintained.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, one of the issues that most worries the world along with the increase in inflation, Biden said that it is further proof of the need to move towards energies that are more respectful of the environment and that do not generate dependencies between some countries. and others -as in the case of the European Union regarding Russian gas-.

“Russia’s war only adds to the urgency of the need to wean the world off of fossil fuels,” the US leader said.

Before the president traveled to Egypt, the Biden Administration prepared a package of measures to reduce the emission of polluting gases in the country, especially methane. And it is that the condition of the United States as a large emitter also gives it a great responsibility, which is why Biden apologized for the withdrawal of the previous government – headed by Donald Trump – from the Paris Agreement in 2020.

The Democrat’s climate policy is very different from that of his predecessor, with a clear commitment to the environment and the announcement of several million dollars to combat the climate crisis on different fronts. Biden also highlighted a promise: The United States will meet its climate goals by 2030.

News in development….