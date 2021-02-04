President Joe Biden said Thursday that the United States no longer “submit to aggressive actions by Russia” and demanded the release of jailed opposition leader Alexéi Navalny.

I also know pledged to counter “authoritarianism” from both China and Moscow, insisting on their desire to break with Donald Trump’s stance towards Russia.

The United States must “stand there in the face of the advance of authoritarianism, in particular China’s growing ambitions and Russia’s desire to weaken our democracy,” he said in a speech at the State Department.

“I made it clear to the president [Vladimir] Putin, in a very different way from my predecessor, than the time when the United States submitted to the aggressive acts of Russia (…) it’s over”added.

Biden’s speech put Russia back on the top of the U.S. diplomatic agenda after four years during which Trump largely brushed aside the worsening relationship with Moscow and consistently refused to criticize Putin.

Biden said that in his first phone call with the Russian leader since taking office on January 20, “made it clear” to Putin that the relationship was changing.

“We will not hesitate to increase the cost to Russia and defend our vital interest and our people,” he said, highlighting a massive cyberattack and electoral interference attributed to Moscow.

“The days of the United States submitting … are over,” he added.

Biden too devoted part of his speech to launching unusually direct criticism on the authorities’ treatment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Navalny, one of the last openly active opponents of Putin, narrowly escaped death from a serious poisoning for which he blames the Russian security services.

He is now incarcerated in Moscow, while thousands of people were arrested for protesting on his behalf.

“Russia’s efforts to suppress freedom of speech and peaceful assembly are a matter of deep concern for us and the international community, “Biden said.

“Mr. Navalny, like all Russian citizens, has his rights under the Russian Constitution. He has been the target of attacks for exposing corruption. He must be released immediately and unconditionally.”

Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader. AFP photo

The president said there were areas where he was willing to work with the Kremlin, in particular the new START treaty to curb nuclear weapons, which the two countries extended for five years this week.

Trump had planned to let the treaty expire, citing what he said was Russia’s default.

However, Biden’s national security team maintains that the two most heavily armed countries in the world they must do everything possible to keep a limit on nuclear reserves.

“We will be more effective in dealing with Russia,” Biden said, reiterating his frequent call during the speech for the United States to rebuild traditional alliances with democratic countries.

Earlier, Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, warned that Washington was planning measures against Russia “at the time and in the way we choose”.

“Unlike the previous government, we will take steps to hold Russia accountable for the range of evil activities it has undertaken,” he said.

