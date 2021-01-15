The FBI is tracking an “extensive amount of troubling online chatter,” including calls for armed protests to be held before the presidential inauguration next week, in U.Ssaid the director Chris Wray Thursday.

Wray, in his first public appearance since the Jan. 6 riots in the U.S. Capitol, told a security briefing for Vice President Mike Pence that the FBI still worried for the potential for violence in protests and rallies in Washington and in state capitals across the country.

Those events could drive armed individuals close to government buildings and elected officials, Wray warned, noting: “One of the real challenges in this space is trying to distinguish what is aspirational from what is intentional.”

Neighbors protect their businesses with license plates in Lansing, Michigan, fearing incidents in the coming days. Photo: Reuters

Wray said the FBI received a “significant” amount of information which he sent to other law enforcement agencies prior to the presidential inauguration. Information sharing is critical before any significant public event like this one, but the issue receives particular attention, due to signs that law enforcement they were not prepared for the violent and fatal siege of the Capitol by those loyal to President Donald Trump.

Federal officials have warned local law enforcement agencies that the riot on Capitol Hill is likely to inspire others with violent intentions.

“We are looking for individuals who may have the idea of repeat the same type of violence that we saw last week, “Wray said, adding that since January 6, the FBI identified more than 200 suspects.

“We know who they are. If you’re out there, an FBI agent will come looking for you,” he added.

Barbed wire around the Capitol. Photo: AFP

States across the country have already increased security, bracing for potential armed protests and violence this weekend, particularly in the states, amid legislative sessions and opening ceremonies. Officials are re-evaluating their security plans for high-risk targets and police in major cities are preparing to be on tactical alert, if necessary. An FBI statement earlier this week warned of potential armed protests. in all 50 states.

To monitor threats, share intelligence and decide how to allocate resources, during the presidential inauguration, the FBI will operate a command post 24 hours a day at headquarters and in each of its 56 field offices, Wray said.

“Our stance is aggressive and will remain so during the presidential inauguration,” he said.

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen attended a separate briefing Thursday at the FBI’s Center for Strategic Information and Operations, where he was briefed on the details of the inauguration ceremony security plan and met with leaders of the FBI. FBI to update investigations.

Separately, Pence returned to the Capitol Thursday for the first time since the attempted insurrection forced security to take him to a location and bring him to safety, after protesters interrupted his work monitoring the Electoral College’s vote count in The congress.

The vice president visited the guard troops guarding outside the Capitol, and told them that he is familiar with the National Guard because he was a governor.

“Thank you for taking a step forward for your country,” Pence said. He told the troops that they will witness the handover and thanked them for their service.

“It has been a great honor to serve as your vice president,” Pence added, before ending with another round of thanks and wishing the troops a “safe inauguration and swearing-in of the new president and vice president.”

To which the guards responded with a shout of joy.

Journalists from Associated Press, Darlene Superville, Michael Balsamo, and Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.

ap