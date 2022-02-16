Washington.- The Government of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, informed Congress on Tuesday that he would like to have an additional 30 billion dollars to deal with the pandemicdespite the relaxation of measures to mitigate it in several states.

“While we continue to have sufficient funding to respond to the surge in omicron (variant) infections, our goal has always been to make sure we are prepared to respond to whatever lies ahead,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. at his daily press conference.

The US Secretary of Health, Xavier Becerra, assured members of Congress on Tuesday that they need at least 30,000 million more to keep the response to the pandemic activeand he hoped that those funds would be included in a supplemental budget that legislators prepare.

According to sources from Becerra’s office quoted by the newspaper “Politico”, the funds are needed to “get more treatments and vaccines that save lives, maintain the ability to do tests” against covid-19 and “invest in research and vaccine development of Vanguard”.

The request, which for now has only been made verbally and not officially, ran into some resistance from the Democratic senator who controls the budget allocation process, Patrick Leahy.

In statements to the press quoted by the CBS network, Leahy recalled that it has taken “months of negotiation” to shape a new budget package that they want to approve before March 11, with the aim of financing the Federal Administration until the end of the year tax in September.

“I don’t like the idea of ​​adding anything,” said Leahy, who said those funds “should probably be pushed through in a separate bill.”

The USA is the country most affected by the coronavirus with more than 78 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and more than 924,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

After registering a peak in infections due to the omicron variant in December and January, cases have dropped significantly this month, to the point that several states have decided to withdraw their orders to wear masks in the coming days.

The federal government has remained, for now, cautious and continues with its recommendations to wear face masks indoors in places with a high number of infections.