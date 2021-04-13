US President Joe Biden on Tuesday asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to “reduce” mounting tensions with Ukraine, and proposed a summit between the two leaders in a third country.

In a phone call with Putin, Biden “expressed our concern about the sudden Russian military concentration in occupied Crimea and on the borders of Ukraine, and called on Russia to reduce tensions,” the White House said.

“President Biden reaffirmed his goal of building a stable and predictable relationship with Russia consistent with the interests of the United States, and proposed a summit in a third country in the coming months to discuss the full range of problems facing the United States and Russia, “according to a statement.

An image of Joe Biden with Vladimir Putin from 2011. Photo: AP

According to a statement released by the Kremlin, both leaders declared themselves willing, during a telephone conversation on Tuesday, to “continue the dialogue” to ensure global security.

The summit would be between Putin and Biden, who took office in January promising a tougher line with Russia, both for their alleged interference in the US elections and for the deal with opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Putin and Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump met in Finland in 2018, when the former US president apparently caused a furor. accept the denials of the Russian leader on Moscow’s 2016 election meddling.

A conflict with no end in sight

Ukraine has been fighting against pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country since 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea. Kiev and its western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and weapons to support the separatists, which Moscow denies.

The conflict, which has claimed more than 13,000 lives, has escalated in recent weeks, with clashes regularly breaking out and undermining a ceasefire negotiated last year.

The United States said the number of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine is at its highest level since 2014.

Russia announced on Tuesday “training exercises” in the area in response to what it called NATO “threatening” actions.

Earlier, the secretary general of the transatlantic alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, told Russia that end your military rally “unjustified, inexplicable and deeply worrying” near Ukraine.

This Tuesday, the Foreign Minister of Kiev, Dmytro Kuleba, held talks with Stoltenberg and the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, in Brussels.

Source: agencies