US President landed in Tel Aviv shortly before 5am (Brasília time) this Wednesday (18.Oct)

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, arrived in Israel shortly before 5am (Brasília time) this Wednesday (Oct 18, 2023) in Tel Aviv, Israel. He was received by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he will have a private meeting. According to the White HouseBiden “ask some tough questions” to the prime minister, but “like friend”.

The United States is the country that has most supported Israel after the Hamas attacks. The country has already sent 2 aircraft carriers to the region: the USS Gerald R. Ford and the USS Dwight D. Einsenhower. The dispatch of the vessels could be interpreted as a signal for Iran and Hezbollah, which supports the Palestinian extremist group, to stay out.

Biden’s trip to Israel was announced on Monday (Oct 16) by the country’s Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. According to him, the American president arrives “at a critical moment for Israel, the region and the world”.

According to Blinken, Biden’s goal is:

reaffirm US solidarity with Israel;

make clear that Israel has the right and duty to defend its population from Hamas, to “terrorists” and prevent future attacks;

and prevent future attacks; hear from Israel what is needed to defend its population;

make the following message clear if any State or parastatal organization wants to enter the war: “ Do not enter ”.

Biden’s trip comes at a time of tension, after the hospital in Al-Ahli, in the Gaza Strip, was bombed on Tuesday (Oct 17). The attack left, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health –controlled by Hamas–, at least 500 dead.

Israel, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have accused each other of being responsible for the rocket attack on the hospital. The USA avoid take sides between the different versions.

After leaving Israel, the American president was scheduled to meet with Arab leaders in Amman, Jordan, to discuss the escalation of the war between Israel and the extremist group Hamas. However, the meeting he was cancelled.

The summit should be attended by Jordanian King Abdullah II, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi. According to a White House official, the decision to cancel the meeting was made by mutual agreement between the leaders.

Understand the war in the Middle East:

WAR MAP

MAP OF THE REGION

UNDERSTAND WHAT HAMAS IS