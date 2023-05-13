Joe Biden has recognized the international “leadership” of Pedro Sánchez on issues such as the war in Ukraine and his “tremendous work” with immigration. Sitting next to him in the Oval Office, the heart of US power, the Democratic president has praised his “ally and friend” Sánchez and has thanked him for decisions such as permission to expand the destroyers at the base by two. of Rota. Biden has only spoken for a minute and has not answered questions, but in that time he has shown a clear political harmony with Sánchez. Biden has not given details about the immigration agreement that the two countries have reached, and that will allow some of the Central American immigrants who want to go to the US to be diverted to Spain through legal procedures, although it is not clear how many, but he has shown to be in tune with Spain on this matter. “We both face the challenge of immigration and you are doing a tremendous job in this regard,” he told her. “We will work with the Spanish presidency” of the European Union, said Biden, who regretted not having spent more time in Spain after his visit last year for the NATO summit: “I would like to have spent more time in Madrid, a week at least,” he said.

The Spaniard, who has extended much more than the American in his initial speech before the meeting, has wanted to highlight the contrary, he has wanted to detail the objectives of his visit much more and has made express recognition of Biden’s work in defense of democracy in the US and around the world. “We share common values ​​and our bilateral relations are excellent, we are allies, friends”, said Sánchez. “I think the world needs a president committed to just fights like you are,” he has told Biden.

Sánchez has stressed that Biden is a “reference in the defense of democracy.” “No one would have imagined that democracy would be endangered here in the US,” Sánchez told the US leader, thus recalling the assault on the Capitol three years ago. “His leadership and his commitment to democracy are an example,” Sánchez insisted. In addition to excellent relations and shared values, the President of the Spanish Government has expressed his desire for lasting peace in Ukraine, where, he has made it clear, “there is an aggressor and a victim, and the aggressor is President Putin”. “You are fighting for a just cause and you can count on Spain in that effort”, Sánchez concluded.

Biden welcomed Sánchez this morning on social networks: “Today I am proud to welcome our close partner and ally president to the White House @sanchezcastejon from Spain. I look forward to deepening the historic ties between our nations.” has tweeted through his official account.

After the meeting, Sánchez plans to make a statement outside the White House before the media. In principle, the appearance is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. in Washington, 9:00 p.m. in mainland Spain.

This Friday is the first visit to the White House by a president of the socialist Spanish government since José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero attended in 2009, invited by Barack Obama, after the tensions generated with George W. Bush by his decision to withdraw the Spanish troops from Iraq in 2004 and the controversy that arose because the United States flag was not raised in a parade on October 12. Mariano Rajoy was in the White House twice in his seven years in office, once with Obama and another with Donald Trump, the latter in September 2017.

By chance, Sánchez opens the electoral campaign for the next municipal and regional elections on May 28 at the White House, in an appointment that La Moncloa had been looking for for two and a half years and with which the President of the Government wants to exploit his international profile on the eve of assuming the rotating presidency of the European Union. Sánchez already had a bilateral interview with Biden in Madrid in June of last year on the occasion of the NATO summit.

“The two leaders will review our efforts as NATO allies and close partners to strengthen our bilateral defense relationship, transatlantic security and economic prosperity. They will talk about our unwavering support for Ukraine, our efforts to impose costs on the Kremlin while Russia continues its brutal war of aggression,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said when announcing Sánchez’s visit last month. “The leaders will also coordinate on a number of issues as Spain prepares to assume the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in July, including climate change and expanding cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean,” she added at the time. she.

Among the issues that are on the agenda of relations between the two countries are also migration agreements. Spain and the United States announced almost a year ago, on the occasion of the Summit of the Americas, an agreement to receive Latin American immigrants. Two weeks ago, Washington also reported that the new immigration centers that it was preparing to open, for the moment in Colombia and Guatemala, would also be a point of reference for legal immigration channels to Spain. The Moncloa too informed two weeks ago of that new agreement.

This Wednesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, and the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, held a preparatory meeting for the interview between the two leaders. In a joint press conference after said meeting, Blinken publicly expressed his country’s political will to resolve the problem of the contamination of Palomares, the old stone in the shoe in relations between Washington and Madrid that has dragged on for 57 years. years.

Sánchez also plans to ask Biden for a solution that eliminates the US tariffs on Spanish black olives, imposed in 2018 by the Government of Donald Trump and which, despite some adjustments, are still maintained despite the fact that a panel of the World Organization of Commerce (WTO) determined that they violated its regulations.

Other topics at the meeting include the fight against climate change, cooperation in science and space and the recent agreement that allows the United States to increase from four to six the number of destroyers stationed at the US Naval Station Rota, in southern Spain.

Sánchez arrived in Washington this Thursday after the extraordinary Council of Ministers on the drought to present Nancy Pelosi, historic Democratic leader and former president of the House of Representatives, with the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabel la Católica, which was granted by the Spanish Government . In an act closed to the press at the Spanish Embassy, ​​Sánchez stressed that Pelosi “has broken down many glass ceilings and exceeded many limits with determination and firmness” as she was the first woman to preside over the House of Representatives. The Spanish president also highlighted Pelosi’s work to strengthen relations between the United States and Spain and defended that this transatlantic link is now stronger than ever.