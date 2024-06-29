The president of the United States, Joe Biden, paid tribute on Friday to the pioneers of the LGTBQ+ cause alongside British music legend Elton John, who performed his hits during the inauguration of a historic site in New York to celebrate the 1969 Stonewall Riots.

Looking more agile than in Thursday’s debate against his electoral rival, Republican Donald Trump, the 81-year-old president praised those who rebelled on June 28, 1969 against a police raid on the Stonewall Inn gay bar in the Greenwich Village neighborhood. , a founding moment in the fight for the rights of the LGTBQ community.

“Just as Americans visit Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell or the Statue of Liberty to embrace our country’s history, we can now pay tribute to a place where we began to fight for our freedom, our rights and our equality”.

“You marked a turning point for civil rights in America and inspired the hearts of millions around the world. To this day, Stonewall remains a symbol of a legacy of leadership for the LGBTQ+ community, especially trans women of color,” she said. “We remain in a battle for the soul of America,” Biden added, before introducing John on stage.

The six nights of riots at Stonewall marked the birth of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. As a result of this, the so-called Pride Month was born.

The bar still exists and in 2016 was designated a national monument by former President Barack Obama (2009-2017). This Friday, a small free museum was inaugurated where visitors can learn about the history of the place.

"Just as Americans visit Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell or the Statue of Liberty to embrace our country's history, we can now pay tribute to a place where we began to fight for our freedom, our rights and our equality," said Mark Segal, who participated in the Stonewall riots.

Elton John, an LGBTQ+ icon, told attendees: “The work is not done.” The 77-year-old musician concluded a triumphant farewell tour last year, but on Friday he returned to offer guests a brief recital.

He dedicated the classic “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” to his friend Larry Kramer, one of the co-founders of the organization Act Up, and to “all the LGBTQ+ people who have come before us and paved the way for us to be here.” today”.

President Biden speaks at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center Photo:AFP

Who could replace Biden as the Democratic candidate?

After the weak performance of the US president, Joe Biden, in the debate against his rival, former Republican president Donald Trump, voices have begun to emerge within the Democratic Party that raise the need for another candidate.

But, less than five months before the elections, who could replace him? Sources close to the Democratic Party agree in pointing out three names to EFE: the current vice president, Kamala Harris, and the governors of California, Gavin Newsom, and of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer.

The debate in Atlanta lasted about 1 hour and 40 minutes Photo:Andrew Caballero Reynols – AFP

Harris would be the obvious choice not only because she is the vice president, but because as the first woman and first African American to hold that office, she would appeal directly to two key constituencies for Democrats: African Americans and women.

He also has the advantage of age: at 59, he would not generate the same concerns in the electorate as Biden, 81, and would mark a clear contrast with Trump, 78. and who habitually rambles in his long rallies, connecting meaningless phrases and spreading false information.

His downside: The numbers show his approval ratings have dropped since he became vice president, from 48.3 percent shortly after taking office in January 2021 to 39.4 percent today, according to the FiveThirtyEight polling average.

There is no mechanism that would give Harris an advantage if Biden decided to drop out of the presidential race. Photo:Getty Images

Republicans have seized on Harris’s low popularity to attack her. During the debate, they aired an ad that suggested the possibility that she might have to take over the presidency at some point, implying that voting for Biden would actually be equivalent to voting for Harris.

Harris, however, has remained loyal to Biden and defended him in interviews on CNN and MSNBC shortly after the debate. At an event in Las Vegas on Friday, she said the election will not be decided in a single night and said Americans must decide “between someone who lies and someone who leads.”

