Donald Trump and Joe Biden have held a remote television duel. Both candidates have participated this Thursday separately in meetings with voters to answer questions from Americans on different issues, 19 days before the presidential elections and instead of the second debate that was scheduled for this date for weeks. Trump has traveled to Miami to meet with voters for an hour at an assembly that aired on NBC, while Biden traveled to Philadelphia and there he responded to the questions live at an event organized by ABC. The Republican was on television for an hour, while the Democratic candidate had 90 minutes.

Far from the tensions that viewers saw in the first face-to-face between Trump and Biden, the encounters with the citizens revealed the contrast between the two candidates. The Democrat, an old-school politician, oblivious to the world of television entertainment, was comfortable in the format and answered questions from the audience clearly and in detail. There were no inquiries that took him into uncomfortable territory beyond a young African-American who screwed up his unfortunate phrase that if a black man votes for Trump, he is “not black.” Trump, on the other hand, had to respond to topics that he does not regularly talk about and suffered pressure from presenter Savannah Guthrie to avoid going off on a tangent in the questions of attendees.

In an hour and a half of conversation – which the Democrat then continued with the cameras off – Biden tried to deny the terror campaign that Trump has created around his candidacy, as a direct ticket to socialism. The democrat clarified that he is against cutting the budget for the police, an idea that embraces a more extreme left group and stated that the agents should try to “shoot the legs” of the violent suspects, an idea criticized on social networks . He also insisted that he will not raise taxes “not a penny” for those who earn less than $ 400,000 annually.

The former vice president had been dodging for several weeks to answer whether he would be in favor of increasing the number of Supreme Court justices. The pressure to know the Democratic position has gone hand in hand with hearings to confirm Conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The candidate of Donald Trump will be – except for a huge surprise – the third member placed by the Republican to take office for life in the highest body of Justice in the United States.

The former vice president has acknowledged that “he is not a follower” of increasing the number beyond the current nine justices, but that he will decide whether or not to push for it to be carried out depending on how Republicans manage the Barrett confirmation process. “It depends on how this turns out,” said the Democrat. “What does that mean?” Asked the moderator. “If there is a real and live debate in the Senate.” This Thursday the hearings in the Senate Justice Committee have ended and the upper house is scheduled to vote next Thursday on the confirmation of the magistrate. Republicans, with a majority in the Senate, have the votes necessary to grant him a seat in the high court.

Trump has spoken during his conversation with Guthrie about the days when he was ill with coronavirus. “I did not feel well, I had a fever,” he said. And when asked if his position on the use of the mask has changed, he pointed out that he has always supported it as an element of protection, although he has refused to use it publicly on several occasions. The president has assured that he does not support herd immunity, but that “confinement cannot continue.”

Guthrie has asked Trump several questions over 20 minutes and questioned him about white supremacism and the reasons why he has avoided condemning it. “I have denounced white supremacism for years,” he said. “I have also denounced Antifa and the people of the radical left who are destroying cities,” he added. Outside the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, where the assembly was held, groups both Democrats and Republicans shouted at each other to show their support or repudiation of the president.

When Trump sought to avoid questions, the presenter pressed him to get an answer from him. Guthrie took advantage of a participant’s questioning about taxes on large companies to discuss the investigation of The New York Times in which the tax evasion of their companies was revealed. “What they did is illegal and the numbers are wrong, he said as soon as he heard the question. Then he acknowledged that he has a debt with the tax agency but that it is for” little money. ” the legalization of young people who immigrated as children – and their future, which Trump said he would attend. Guthrie reminded him that his administration has rejected all applications for the program. “We want people to come to our country, but they have to. to do legally and through the system, ”explained the president about his vision about immigration.

