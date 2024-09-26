Jhey Biden, who will receive Volodymyr Zelensky This Thursday at the White House, he is redoubling his efforts to help Ukraine while he can, 39 days of a very close presidential election, on which the future of the country depends Support for kyiv.

The Ukrainian president was received at the Congress by the Republican and Democratic leaders in the Senateboth dressed in yellow ties and blue shirts, the Ukrainian colours.

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses world leaders during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations Headquarters on September 24, 2024. Photo:AFP

Zelensky, dressed as usual in a khaki suit, did not hesitate when reporters asked him if he would meet with former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump, who has harshly criticized him.

“I announce an increase in aid to Ukraine in terms of security, and a number of additional measures to help Ukraine in this war,” he said. Biden in a statement, which did not however respond to kyiv’s request to be able to use long-range American missiles to attack Russian territory.

Zelensky welcomed the announcement, which he said would promote “victory” in the war that has been waged since Russia invaded its territory.

$8 billion in military assistance to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo:EFE

Biden also called for a high-level summit in Germany with 50 countries allied to Ukraine. “to coordinate efforts”.

The 81-year-old Democrat, one of the main architects of Western support for Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022, decided to disburse 8 billion in aid in total.

Biden, who has given up running for a second term and will therefore leave power in January, continues to spend the funds of $61 billion voted for with great difficulty last April by a politically divided Congress.

The Ukrainian head of state will meet on Thursday with Bidenbut also with the vice president and Democratic candidate Kamala Harriswho promises to maintain support if he wins the election.

Zelensky arrived in Washington to present his “victory plan” a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened a possible change in doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons.

“This is a signal warning these countries of the consequences of participating in an attack on our country using various means, not necessarily nuclear,” said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Zelensky warned that Ukrainians They will “never” accept a peace agreement with Moscow imposed on them by the great powers.

US election puts future of support for Ukraine at stake

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Photo:EFE

Zelensky is well aware that support for his country largely depends on the outcome of the US presidential election.

The The race between Harris and Trump is very close. The latter has been scathing in his criticism in recent days. “We continue to give billions of dollars to a man who refuses to make a deal, Zelensky,” Trump said during a rally. “Every time he came to our country, he left with $60 billion“he added. According to him, he is “probably the best salesman on Earth.”

The possibility of a meeting between Trump had been considered, highly critical of Washington’s aid to kyiv, and Zelensky but it has not been announced yet.

A meeting with House Republican leader Mike Johnson is also not scheduled. The conservative leader, under strong pressure from the most loyal congressmen to Trump, said he could not attend.

He also sharply criticized Zelensky’s visit to a Pennsylvania weapons factory on Sunday because he considered it a “campaign event” in favour of the Democrats. On the ground, Russia claimed responsibility for the capture of Ukrainsk on Thursday.

This town is located about 30 km West of the city of Donetsk, capital of the region of the same name, whose annexation it claims Moscow.

Russian troops are trying to seize the entire territory Donetsk regionand demand that kyiv withdraw its soldiers from there, as well as from the neighbouring regions of Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson, as a precondition for opening peace talks.