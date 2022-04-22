The meeting will be held on April 26, will also be extended to non-NATO countries, and will be dedicated to the situation on the ground in Ukraine

The number of participants is still unclear because “the invitations are still being worked on”.

The war in Ukraine suits some NATO member countries who want a weaker Russia. This was stated by the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu in an interview with the CNN Turk broadcaster.

“Following the meeting between delegations from Istanbul (March 29; ed) we thought that the conflict would not go on for long. However, during the summit between NATO foreign ministers, I got the impression that they are there some NATO members who want the conflict to continue. They want Russia to become weaker, “Cavusoglu said, without however mentioning any country.

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, called the assault on the industrial estate of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol “inappropriate” and ordered it to be canceled. However, the president has asked to isolate the area so that “a fly does not fly”. Putin explained the cancellation of the assault onAzovstal with the will to save the lives of Russian soldiers; and he has assured that he will guarantee life and dignified treatment for Ukrainian soldiers who surrender.

“I consider the proposed assault on the industrial zone inappropriate. I order it to be canceled,” Putin said in a meeting with the defense minister. Sergei Shoiguaccording to the Russian agency Tass.

