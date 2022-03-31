United States.- President Joe Biden recognized this Thursday, March 31, as Transgender Awareness Day, an annual celebration of the resilience, achievements and joy of transgender people in the United States and around the world.

“All Americans deserve the freedom to be themselves. But too many transgender Americans still face systemic barriers, discrimination, and acts of violence,” the president said.

Likewise, in the framework of Transgender Awareness Day, the Biden administration once again condemned the proliferation of dangerous anti-transgender legislative attacks that have been presented and approved in state legislatures across the country.

Through a statement issued by the White House, where it also explains that the evidence is clear that these types of bills stigmatize and worsen the well-being and mental health of transgender children, and put transgender children at risk of discrimination and harassment. loving and supportive families across the country.

As the President has said, these bills are government overreach at its worst, they are un-American, and they must be stopped.

Transgender people are some of the bravest people in our nation. But no one should have to be brave just to be themselves.

On this day, the Biden administration also announced new actions to support the mental health of transgender children, remove barriers transgender people face in accessing critical government services, and improve the visibility of transgender people in our nation’s data.

Promote the dignity, respect and self-determination of transgender people by improving the traveler experience.

For too long, transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming Americans have faced significant barriers to safe travel, and many have not respected their gender identity when traveling within the United States and around the world.

To create a safer and more dignified travel experience, the Biden administration announces the following changes.

