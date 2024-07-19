The president of United StatesJoe Biden, who is at his home in Delaware after contracting Covid-19, announced this Friday that he will resume his campaign events next week for the November elections.

According to the criteria of

The campaign made the announcement in a statement lashing out at the “dark vision” that former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) outlined during his acceptance speech for the Republican nomination on Thursday night at the party’s convention in Milwaukee.

President Gustavo Petro at the Republican convention in Milwaukee. Photo:EFE Share

“I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week,” Biden said in the statement, which comes at a time when Pressure has intensified for him to end his candidacy, with more members of Congress publicly calling on him on Friday to “pass the baton” to someone younger.

In the statement, Biden makes no mention of the revolt within his party and only presents the elections as a dilemma between his vision for the United States and the one outlined by Trump. during his speech. “The challenge is great and the choice is clear. Together, we will win,” he said.

I’m looking forward to returning to the campaign trail next week.

The bulk of the statement criticizes Trump, saying his 90-minute speech “focused on his own grievances” and failed to put forward any plans to “unite” the country or “improve the lives of working people.”

“Donald Trump’s dark vision for the future is not who we are as Americans. Together, as a party and as a country, we can and will defeat him at the ballot box,” she said.

Trump delivered an hour-and-a-half speech on Thursday that began on a somber note, alluding to the assassination attempt he suffered just days earlier, and in which he called for unity, although he also gave space to conspiracy theories about electoral fraud in the 2020 elections and returned to his harsh rhetoric against migrants.

Biden is in isolation at his home in Delaware, after testing positive for Covid-19 last Wednesday while campaigning in Nevada, a key state for the November elections.

US President Joe Biden arrives to speak after his Republican opponent Donald Trump was injured following a shooting at an election rally in Pennsylvania Political leaders on both sides of the aisle slammed the violence minutes after the Republican candidate was rushed off stage by the Secret Service, blood running down his face. (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM / AFP) Photo:Samuel Corum / AFP Share

According to a letter distributed by the White House on Friday by the president’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, Biden has experienced a “significant” improvement since Thursday, although he still has symptoms, especially cough and hoarseness.

“His dry cough and hoarseness continue to be his main symptoms, but have improved significantly since yesterday,” the doctor said in his letter.

According to him, the president’s pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain “absolutely normal.”

In addition, his lungs remain clear and he has had blood tests that have yielded normal results, ruling out any type of anemia or evidence of bacterial infection.

Calls for Biden to step aside

So far, around 30 members of Congress have publicly asked Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, and several publicly asked him on Friday to “pass the baton,” in a trickle that increases the pressure on the president.

Joe Biden Photo:EFE Share

Biden has seen his support among key figures in the party falter in recent hours. According to The Washington Post on Thursday, former President Barack Obama (2009-2017) has told his inner circle that Biden should “seriously reconsider” the future of his candidacy.

The call for him to step down came after the June 27 debate against Trump, in which Biden, who at 81 is the oldest president in U.S. history, projected an aged image and struggled to finish some sentences.