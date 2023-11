US President Joe Biden and Chinese dictator Xi Jinping during the G20 meeting in Indonesia | Photo: White House/Wikimedia Commons

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed this Tuesday (31) that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and the dictator of China, Xi Jinping, will meet this November in San Francisco , in the American state of California.

Information from the EFE Agency mentions that the meeting could take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (Apec), which is scheduled to take place in mid-November in the same city.

Jean-Pierre highlighted Biden’s expectation of having a “constructive meeting” with the Chinese dictator, despite recognizing that the conversation will be “difficult, but important”. According to her, American policy towards China remains characterized at this time as “intense competition”.

The meeting follows a week after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Washington, USA, with the aim of improving bilateral relations between the two countries and opening up path towards the possibility of a meeting between the two leaders.

The US wants to “soften” dialogue with China and hopes that the Asians will use the influence they have over Iran to avoid an escalation in the conflict that is currently taking place in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas terrorists.

On Friday (27), Biden received Wang Yi by surprise at the White House, marking the US president’s highest-level meeting with a Chinese official this year.

The last meeting between Biden and Xi took place in November last year during the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. (With EFE Agency)